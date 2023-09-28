Facts

19:21 28.09.2023

Zelenskyy meets with Minister of Armed Forces of France in Kyiv

2 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu and discussed with him further steps to strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine with the support of France, in particular the possibility of joint production of weapons, the press service of the president reports.

“President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu, who is visiting our country. The Head of State acknowledged France's comprehensive assistance to Ukraine. He highly appreciated President Emmanuel Macron's personal role in supporting international initiatives of our state and decisions to strengthen Ukrainian defense forces,” the message posted on the website of the President of Ukraine says.

"I want to express my special thanks to French President Macron for the fact that all our agreements have yielded a powerful result in strengthening the Ukrainian army," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, During the meeting, further steps to enhance Ukraine's defense capabilities with the support of France were discussed in detail, including the possibility of initiating joint production of certain types of weapons. “The Head of State noted the effectiveness of military assistance provided by France, in particular the SAMP/T anti-aircraft missile systems, Caesar self-propelled artillery systems and SCALP-EG long-range missiles. Special attention was given to strengthening Ukraine's air defense, especially crucial in the lead-up to the winter period,” the message reads.

Zelenskyy also awarded Lecornu the Order of Merit of II class, for his significant personal contribution to strengthening intergovernmental cooperation, support of Ukraine's state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Tags: #armed_forces #france #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

09:43 28.09.2023
President Zelenskyy meets with British Secretary of State for Defense Shapps

President Zelenskyy meets with British Secretary of State for Defense Shapps

13:58 27.09.2023
Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

20:40 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

Zelenskyy: Providing shells is one of top priorities

14:52 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

Zelenskyy holds HQ meeting, reports on increasing domestic weapons production, prospects for development of Russian military-industrial complex delivered

10:28 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

Zelenskyy: Work on obtaining F-16s, long-range artillery continues

12:27 23.09.2023
Zelenskyy on agreements with Biden: I think they will be implemented, it’s a matter of time

Zelenskyy on agreements with Biden: I think they will be implemented, it’s a matter of time

17:09 22.09.2023
AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

AFU confirm strike on HQ of Russian Black Sea Fleet in temporarily occupied Sevastopol

15:38 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

Zelenskyy starts his visit to Canada

10:02 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy's statement on outcomes of meeting with Biden

Zelenskyy's statement on outcomes of meeting with Biden

09:29 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

Zelenskyy, at meeting with US senators, notes importance of Ukraine's responsibility for aid used, accountability for it

AD

HOT NEWS

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

LATEST

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

Three women killed in shelling of Kherson – Yermak

EU Council extends validity period of temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2025

Zelenskyy on Ukraine's membership in IAEA Board of Governors: We’ll make every effort to strengthen IAEA’s role, nuclear safety

Ukrainian missile fell in Przewodów in 2022 – Polish Justice Minister

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Swedish Red Cross implementing response program in Sumy region

Poland not to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain, even if Ukraine withdraws its complaint from the WTO – govt rep

NATO to discuss possibility of increasing ammunition production at forum in Stockholm – Stoltenberg

Alliance of Civil Society Organizations established in Ukraine with participation of Ukrainian Red Cross, Caritas Foundation

NATO has no evidence of deliberate attack on Romania after fall of drone debris there

AD
AD
AD
AD