Russia preparing for long-term confrontation, not end to the war, while Ukraine needs innovation and technology – Zaluzhny

Valeriy Zaluzhny, Ukraine's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United Kingdom and Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces from 2021 to 2024, emphasizes the importance of developing innovation and technology in Ukraine in cooperation with partner countries, commenting on the aggressor state's attacks on Ukraine on Friday night, which indicate Russia is preparing for a protracted military confrontation.

"Russia isn't preparing for the end of the war; it's preparing for a protracted standoff. We're witnessing an intense war of attrition, accompanied by frantic scientific and technological progress. And last night's shelling is further proof of that," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Friday, illustrating the post with photos of damaged residential buildings and cars in Kyiv.

"This war cannot be sustained without the development of innovation and technology. And only in close cooperation with Western partners. To stop the deaths and deprive the enemy of the desire to fight again," the diplomat added.