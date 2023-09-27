Zelenskyy receives credentials from Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, UK, Canada, EU
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received credentials from the Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, Great Britain, Canada and the European Union.
"I talked to everyone separately about our relations, support and common challenges and opportunities. Peace with Ukraine! Thanks for the support. We will work together to win and strengthen the strong partnership between our countries," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.