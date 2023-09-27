Facts

20:37 27.09.2023

Zelenskyy receives credentials from Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, UK, Canada, EU

1 min read
Zelenskyy receives credentials from Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, UK, Canada, EU

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received credentials from the Ambassadors of Estonia, France, Slovenia, Hungary, Great Britain, Canada and the European Union.

"I talked to everyone separately about our relations, support and common challenges and opportunities. Peace with Ukraine! Thanks for the support. We will work together to win and strengthen the strong partnership between our countries," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Tags: #president #eu #credentials

MORE ABOUT

19:33 26.09.2023
Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

Zelenskyy discusses issues of European integration, joint economic projects with head of Austrian National Council

19:57 22.09.2023
Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

Zelenskyy-Trudeau meeting starts in Ottawa

16:17 22.09.2023
European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine's membership in EU – media

20:36 21.09.2023
EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

19:37 21.09.2023
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

20:34 20.09.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting with Albanian PM in New York

Zelenskyy holds meeting with Albanian PM in New York

20:45 14.09.2023
Ukraine interested in Korean investments – Zelenskyy at meeting with Korean reps of govt, business

Ukraine interested in Korean investments – Zelenskyy at meeting with Korean reps of govt, business

20:13 14.09.2023
Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

20:42 13.09.2023
No decision on extending ban on export of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia taken at meeting in Brussels

No decision on extending ban on export of Ukrainian grain to Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia taken at meeting in Brussels

12:51 13.09.2023
European Commission's President speaks of need to prepare EU institutions for upcoming enlargement in 30+ format

European Commission's President speaks of need to prepare EU institutions for upcoming enlargement in 30+ format

AD

HOT NEWS

Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Zelenskyy announces AFU advancement in Donetsk direction

Halibarenko: NATO not discussing Ukraine's membership in exchange for surrender of territories

LATEST

Almost 350 people injured in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and blast in Stepanakert taken to Armenia - Health Ministry

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Ireland

AFU repel invaders' attacks in Ukraine’s east, continue counteroffensive in Melitopol, Bakhmut directions

Place of Russian war criminals on bench of tribunal, not in UN Human Rights Council – Ukrainian MFA

Ukrainian aviation carries out seven strikes on places of invaders’ concentration over day

Cabinet appoints Dzhyhyr, Kalmykov, Chernohorenko as dpty defense ministers

Defense Committee of Bulgarian Parliament approves transfer of faulty S-300 missiles to Ukraine

Shmyhal: Almost 40 countries, partner organizations agree on allocation of around $250 mln for humanitarian demining

Ukrainian troops continue their offensive south of Bakhmut, 115 occupiers killed over day

Shmyhal, EBRD President discuss joint energy initiatives

AD
AD
AD
AD