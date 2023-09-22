Facts

10:02 22.09.2023

Zelenskyy's statement on outcomes of meeting with Biden

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a statement following a meeting with U.S. President Joseph Biden, the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"A very significant meeting with President Biden and his team. I am grateful for the new defense package. Exactly what our warriors need now,” he said.

We discussed the systemic strengthening of Ukraine and our defense, our defense capabilities. An important agreement: Ukraine and the United States will work together to produce weapons and defense systems. We are preparing an industrial base for the production of air defense systems and other necessary things in co-production.

Ukraine will stand in this war. But we must provide reliable protection against repeated aggression.

Peace Formula – thank you for your support.

Strengthening our institutions, the Ukrainian state, the restoration of the country after the fighting, international cooperation – today we managed to discuss many topics.

Our teams will work on the implementation of the details of the agreements.

“Thank you, America! Thank you, Mr. President Biden!" said Zelenskyy.

 

