20:01 21.09.2023

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

The vessel Resilient Africa with 3,000 tonnes of wheat, leaving the port of Chornomorsk on Thursday, entered the Turkish port BOSPHORUS N ANCH Anchorage, according to data from the MarineTraffic resource.

Earlier it was reported that the bulk carrier RESILIENT AFRICA, flying the flag of Palau, entered the waters of the port of Chornomorsk on September 17, using the temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy for civilian ships. The ship became the second civilian ship since the beginning of the war to reach the Ukrainian port of Odesa outside the grain corridor. On Tuesday, September 19, a dry cargo ship with 3,000 tonnes of wheat left the port of Chornomorsk and headed for the Bosphorus.

The Turkish bulk carrier Aroyat under the flag of Palau, which was the first to enter the waters of the port of Chornomorsk along a temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy for civilian vessels, remains there. The vessel was moored to load 17,000 tonnes of wheat for the countries of Africa and Asia.

