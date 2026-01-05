Refusal to transship Ukrainian grain threatens bankruptcy of Polish transport companies – media

The logistics sector of Poland is on the verge of a crisis due to a long-term stoppage of transshipment of Ukrainian agricultural products, while the ports of Romania and Germany earn on transit, Polish terminals are incurring losses and preparing for layoffs, the Polish publication Rynek Infrastruktury reported.

"We understand that the entry of Ukrainian raw materials, agricultural products, and grain into the Polish market is unacceptable and should never occur. However, it is important to distinguish between two issues: the authorization of transit, which generates revenue for Polish ports and transshipment terminals, and the permission to import goods into circulation. We believe that blocking the transit of Ukrainian products through Poland harms our economy," the publication cited from an official press release by CSL, sent to the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure.

In the release, CSL Group CEO Laura Hołowacz stated that for many months, Polish borders have faced a significant shortage of imported goods, particularly Ukrainian grain. This has already led to substantial costs and the threat of layoffs. The company emphasized that the situation requires analysis and action from national authorities, including the Ministry of Infrastructure.

"Unfortunately, we have noticed that imports, particularly Ukrainian grain, have been halted for over a year. Polish terminals are likely all empty and facing very high operating costs. We have also observed that some countries, such as Romania, Germany, and Türkiye, are storing large volumes of Ukrainian grain in their ports. These countries are capable of handling raw material deliveries while simultaneously restricting its distribution on domestic markets. Unfortunately, this situation is being ignored in Poland. As a result, transport companies, ports, and transshipment terminals are losing revenue," Hołowacz noted.

She emphasized that there is nothing illegal in transit operations through Poland, which are monitored by national authorities. The goal is to develop this transit in such a way that many transshipments occur through Polish terminals, while goods can then continue their journey to other countries.