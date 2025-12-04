Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Ukraine is introducing long-term monthly auctions for allocating cross-border electricity import and export capacity according to European rules. These auctions will supplement the daily auctions currently being held with Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, NPC Ukrenergo reported.

According to the message in the profile section on the Ukrenergo website, "In accordance with the agreement of the transmission system operators of Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, monthly auctions for the allocation of available capacity of the Ukraine-Hungary (UA-HU), Ukraine-Slovakia (UA-SK), and Ukraine-Romania (UA-RO) interstate intersections will be held on a monthly basis on the Joint Allocation Office (JAO) platform."

The first monthly auctions will be held on December 15, 2025, for supply in January 2026. Ukrenergo notes that the schedule of monthly auctions will be published on the official JAO website in the near future.

According to information on the company's website, monthly auctions were previously held in Moldova and Poland. In these countries, unilateral auctions are still in effect instead of the joint auctions required by European regulations (Zamość-Dobrotvir intersection).

In June 2022, the TSOs of Ukraine, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Moldova agreed to hold joint auctions simultaneously on both sides. Romania began holding such auctions in November 2023. In January 2024, auctions began at the Khmelnytsky NPP-Rzeszów intersection with Poland, and then in other countries. Currently, only daily auctions are held (due to attacks on the energy sector by the Russian Federation in recent months, auctions have only been held for electricity imports).