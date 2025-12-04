Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:04 04.12.2025

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

2 min read
Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

For the first time since the beginning of the war, Ukraine is introducing long-term monthly auctions for allocating cross-border electricity import and export capacity according to European rules. These auctions will supplement the daily auctions currently being held with Romania, Hungary, and Slovakia, NPC Ukrenergo reported.

According to the message in the profile section on the Ukrenergo website, "In accordance with the agreement of the transmission system operators of Ukraine, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania, monthly auctions for the allocation of available capacity of the Ukraine-Hungary (UA-HU), Ukraine-Slovakia (UA-SK), and Ukraine-Romania (UA-RO) interstate intersections will be held on a monthly basis on the Joint Allocation Office (JAO) platform."

The first monthly auctions will be held on December 15, 2025, for supply in January 2026. Ukrenergo notes that the schedule of monthly auctions will be published on the official JAO website in the near future.

According to information on the company's website, monthly auctions were previously held in Moldova and Poland. In these countries, unilateral auctions are still in effect instead of the joint auctions required by European regulations (Zamość-Dobrotvir intersection).

In June 2022, the TSOs of Ukraine, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Moldova agreed to hold joint auctions simultaneously on both sides. Romania began holding such auctions in November 2023. In January 2024, auctions began at the Khmelnytsky NPP-Rzeszów intersection with Poland, and then in other countries. Currently, only daily auctions are held (due to attacks on the energy sector by the Russian Federation in recent months, auctions have only been held for electricity imports).

Tags: #electricity #auction #export #import

MORE ABOUT

19:25 28.11.2025
Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM

Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM

10:11 28.11.2025
Govt puts up for auction assets of mineral water producer behind Morshynska, Myrhorodska brands – Svyrydenko

Govt puts up for auction assets of mineral water producer behind Morshynska, Myrhorodska brands – Svyrydenko

19:49 26.11.2025
Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

19:11 26.11.2025
Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

20:33 24.11.2025
Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

Auction for sale of Odesa Port-side Plant does not take place

19:19 21.11.2025
Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

19:45 10.11.2025
Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

13:08 07.11.2025
Ukraine’s first arms export contracts expected no earlier than late 2026

Ukraine’s first arms export contracts expected no earlier than late 2026

17:19 05.11.2025
Ukraine should review mechanism for conducting RES auctions – Enlargement Package

Ukraine should review mechanism for conducting RES auctions – Enlargement Package

16:44 04.11.2025
Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

Industrial producers urge Ukrainian govt not to raise freight, electricity tariffs, warning of production decline, possible shutdowns

HOT NEWS

IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Cabinet approves pricing liberalization to compensate Ukrzaliznytsia for 3,000 free travel program

LATEST

Insurance market cleaned up, capitalized, shows good results – NBU governor

AMCU fines American Tna Corporate Solutions for acquiring three Ukrlandfarming enterprises without appropriate permits

IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

IFC estimates Ukraine's potential to attract private investment through innovative construction at EUR 4 bln

First municipal plantation of bioenergy crop planted in Khmelnytsky region

First municipal plantation of bioenergy crop planted in Khmelnytsky region

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

Zelenskyy on budget's adoption: There’s evidence for partners that there will be no grounds for instability in Ukraine

AD
AD