Ukrproduct Group exports 20.4% of its dairy products in 9M of 2025

Ukrproduct Group, a large Ukrainian producer of packaged butter and processed cheese, in January-September 2025 maintained a stable level of production at its main production sites and introduced business continuity protocols that have been improved since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"Export volumes accounted for 20.4% of total sales, reinforcing the Group's position as one of Ukraine's leading dairy exporters," the company's report, published on the London Stock Exchange on Thursday, states.

At the same time, production volumes of processed cheese decreased by 8.5%. The company attributed this decrease to a decline in domestic market demand.

Meanwhile, Ukrproduct's sales of processed cheese products increased by 8.1% due to consumers transitioning to cheaper alternatives. Domestic sales of butter decreased due to a significant decrease in profitability; however, overall sales increased by 25.8% due to exports.

Exports of spreads increased sales by 5%, as did exports of skimmed milk powder and skimmed milk products, which increased by 74.7%.

Meanwhile, kombucha sales increased by 30.6%, while kvass sales decreased by 13.3%, the company explained, due to cooler summer weather and a reduction in the number of keg sales points.

Ukrproduct more than quadrupled its sunflower seed sales during this period and attributed this increase to the diversification of its product range.

"Profit margins remained under pressure due to diesel reliance, spoilage, inflation in raw-material inputs, increasing HR costs and ongoing energy instability," the company said.

Ukrproduct Group is a large Ukrainian manufacturer of packaged oil, processed cheese and kvass.