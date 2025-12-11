Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

Photo: Unsplash

The dairy industry, which is one of the key industries of Ukraine's agricultural sector, despite the full-scale war, has preserved its production base and is gradually recovering, Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Taras Vysotsky said at the XVII All-Ukrainian Conference Milk Business-2025 in Kyiv on Thursday.

The Deputy Minister noted that in January-October 2025, Ukraine produced almost 5.9 million tonnes of milk.

"An important trend is the growing role of agricultural enterprises. They currently account for 45% of production and have increased their production volumes by 7.6%, despite the overall reduction in livestock. The quality of their products is also improving. More than 55% of the milk they supply for processing meets the European 'extra' standard," he wrote on Facebook.

Vysotsky emphasized that the industry is actively working foreign markets as well. From January to October of 2025, exports of dairy products increased by almost 9%. Sixty-four Ukrainian companies are permitted to export dairy products to the EU, forty of which are dairy processing plants.

"Despite the challenges, we have maintained the stability of our current indicators and established a foundation for future growth. This is our realistic and strategic focus. The next steps are investments, modernization, and a clear move towards integration with the European market," the deputy minister summarized.