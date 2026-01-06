Agricultural exports falls by 8.8% in 2025, mainly due to decline in shipments to EU – UCAB

Ukraine exported agricultural products worth $22.53 billion in 2025, which is 8.8%, or $2.15 billion, less than in the previous year, the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club (UCAB) reported.

The association noted that despite the decrease in foreign-currency earnings, the share of the agro-industrial complex in the overall structure of goods exports in 2025 amounted to 56.1%.

"Although this percentage declined somewhat compared with the record year of 2023, when agricultural products accounted for 61% of total exports, the sector continues to generate more than half of the country's foreign trade revenues," analysts said.

The most notable trend was a reduction in agricultural exports to the European Union. While in 2022–2024 the EU's share in the structure of Ukrainian agri-exports consistently exceeded 50%, in 2025 it fell to 47.5% ($10.7 billion), according to statistics.

Among the influencing factors are changes in logistics routes and tighter regulatory restrictions in the European market. A general slowdown in trade dynamics was also observed: the trade balance with the EU declined to $6.06 billion from $8.87 billion in 2024, analysts stated.

They said that against the backdrop of shrinking export revenues, the opposite trend is observed in imports. In 2025, purchases of foreign agricultural products rose to a five-year high of $8.75 billion.

"Although the share of agricultural goods in Ukraine's total imports has remained stable over the past four years at around 10.8%, in absolute terms spending on food imports has been increasing every year. At the same time, in 2025 more than 53% of all agri-imports ($4.64 billion) came from European Union countries, underscoring the deep integration of Ukraine's consumer market with Europe," UCAB concluded.