Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:38 08.12.2025

Escalation of Black Sea conflict may harm export of ammonia, grain from Ukraine

2 min read
Escalation of Black Sea conflict may harm export of ammonia, grain from Ukraine

Prices for insurance of ships operating in the Black Sea have tripled in the last month and continue to rise after recent Ukrainian attacks on ships and ports in the region, the Financial Times reported, citing insurance brokers.

"The cost of war risk insurance for ships sailing through the Black Sea — a critical trade zone for commodities such as grain and oil — jumped after attacks by Ukrainian special forces on infrastructure including Russia’s Novorossiysk port," the publication reports.

War risk insurance prices have risen from about 0.25 to 0.3 per cent of a ship’s value in early November to between 0.5 and 0.75 per cent this week, Marcus Baker, head of marine and cargo for broker Marsh, told the Financial Times, bringing price rises to as much as 250 per cent.

A commodities insurance broker at another firm said that prices for their clients had risen more than 200 per cent.

Baker said increases had been the steepest in Russian areas of the Black Sea, which is also bordered by countries including Ukraine, Georgia, and Turkey.

"Russia will escalate things into Ukraine, so we will probably see further increases in rates in the region," Baker said.

The broker said the biggest hikes were for tankers linked to Russia, followed by Russian bulk carriers transporting grain and other cargo.

A maritime security expert who spoke on condition of anonymity said the attacks had frightened tanker owners who fear even vessels engaged in "legitimate trade" could be targeted.

Last week, a Turkish tanker was damaged by four explosions off the coast of Senegal. Following the attack, the Istanbul-based owner, Besiktas Shipping, said it was suspending all "Russia-linked voyages."

Baker suggested that the attack could have been an attempt by Ukraine to disrupt tankers' activities with Russia. However, Kyiv's involvement in the Senegal incident has not been confirmed.

"Nobody would have put Senegal on the map as a heightened war risk ... it could mean that there’s a general increase in war risk [insurance] rates" beyond the Black Sea, he said. "This type of [attack] is just becoming a bit more random."

The maritime security expert said shipowners worried that the escalation might spur Russia to retaliate by hitting Ukrainian ammonia and grain exports.

Tags: #exports #ports #grain

MORE ABOUT

15:29 06.11.2025
2025 harvest to be 6% higher than last year's thanks to grain crops – minister

2025 harvest to be 6% higher than last year's thanks to grain crops – minister

19:57 28.10.2025
Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister with stealing UAH 23 bln worth of Ukrainian grain

Prosecutor General's Office charges Russian Deputy Agriculture Minister with stealing UAH 23 bln worth of Ukrainian grain

20:19 25.09.2025
Nibulon in 2025/2026 MY already transports 40,000 tonnes of partners' grain

Nibulon in 2025/2026 MY already transports 40,000 tonnes of partners' grain

11:10 25.07.2025
Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

Ukraine discusses arms exports with three countries – Zelenskyy

20:36 24.07.2025
Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

Goal of night shelling of railway around Odesa is to block access to seaports – Ukrzaliznytsia

18:31 09.07.2025
All major traders return to Ukraine, annually attract up to $15 bln for export of Ukrainian grain - UGA

All major traders return to Ukraine, annually attract up to $15 bln for export of Ukrainian grain - UGA

20:56 27.06.2025
Ukraine increases scrap metal exports by 45.5% in Jan-May, most sharply in Feb-May

Ukraine increases scrap metal exports by 45.5% in Jan-May, most sharply in Feb-May

18:02 25.06.2025
Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY amount to 15.6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Wheat exports in 2024/2025 MY amount to 15.6 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

19:25 16.06.2025
Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

Grain export rates in 2024/2025 MY are 10 mln tonnes lower than last year's figures

18:20 09.06.2025
For first time, Ukraine exhausts quota forbioethanol supplies to EU in 2024, 62% of supplies provided by private producers – Yuzhanina

For first time, Ukraine exhausts quota forbioethanol supplies to EU in 2024, 62% of supplies provided by private producers – Yuzhanina

HOT NEWS

Cabinet cancels 72-hour check for conscription deferrals – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

IMF urges adherence to law in handling of Russian assets to protect intl monetary system

Ukraine must cancel exemptions for VAT registration, close customs loopholes for consumer goods – IMF prior actions

Govt initiates replacement of supervisory boards of state energy companies by Dec – Svyrydenko

Rada raises tax on bank profits in 2026 from 25% to 50%

LATEST

Investments in launch of Bessarabka. Food Market amount to almost $3.5 mln

IFC intends to invest in capital of Ukrainian insurance companies for first time – NBU governor

Cabinet cancels 72-hour check for conscription deferrals – Ukraine's Economy Ministry

Ukraine's State Agency revises claims about UAH 6.6 bln road through Bukovel

G7, EU countries considering complete ban on oil transportation from Russia instead of price cap – media

Intl support for humanitarian demining since 2022 reaches nearly $1.5 bln – Economy Minister

Eighty-three candidates apply for four Energoatom Supervisory Board seats

Vodafone Ukraine announces another buy-out of eurobonds for $1.16 mln

Russia’s massive shelling practically destroys Kherson CHPP – Naftogaz

Insurance market cleaned up, capitalized, shows good results – NBU governor

AD
AD