Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:36 15.12.2025

Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

2 min read

 The volume of imports into Ukraine of electric telephones or telegraphs and videophones (economic activity code 8517) in January-November increased by 27.6% compared to the same period in 2024 – to $1.436 billion, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

According to statistics, the largest volume of these products was imported from China ($795.7 million, or 55.4%), Vietnam ($220 million, or 15.3%), and the USA ($117.9 million, or 8.2%) last year. The previous year, the largest volume was imported from China ($720.6 million, or 64%), Vietnam ($183.6 million, or 16.3%), and the USA ($48.2 million, or 4.3%).

In November of this year, Ukraine imported telephone and telegraph sets worth $159.8 million, which is 33.6% more than last year.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's exports of these products from January to November 2025 amounted to $111.2 million, a 32.2% increase from the previous year. The main destinations were Hungary (70.2%), Poland (23.9%), and the Netherlands (less than 1%). During the same period in 2024, products were mostly exported to the same countries, though Hungary's share was 63.4%, Poland's was 27.8%, and the Netherlands' was 3.6%.

According to the State Customs Service, Ukraine imported telephone or telegraph devices and videophones worth nearly $1.26 billion in 2024 — a 10% increase from 2023.

Tags: #telephones #export #import

MORE ABOUT

19:38 15.12.2025
Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

19:50 11.12.2025
Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

Export of dairy products up by almost 9% in 10M – Vysotsky

16:19 10.12.2025
Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

Electricity imports by Ukraine reach year-to-date high in Nov

19:54 09.12.2025
Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

19:04 04.12.2025
Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

Ukraine launches first joint long-term import-export electricity auctions since war start – Ukrenergo

19:25 28.11.2025
Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM

Ukrainian govt launches pilot for timber exporter e-cabinet – PM

19:49 26.11.2025
Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

Ukraine increases imports of tomatoes by 4.3%, cucumbers by 13.6% in 10M

19:11 26.11.2025
Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

Ukraine imports 5.1 times more potatoes in 10M

19:19 21.11.2025
Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

Ukraine currently not exporting electricity after significant damage to thermal, hydropower plants

19:45 10.11.2025
Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

Ukraine supplies wheat to Syria with two ships

HOT NEWS

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

Govt allows companies with state share of over 50% to import electricity

Ukraine reaches agreement on restructuring GDP warrants with their holders

LATEST

EU freezes Russian assets indefinitely

AMCU asked to oblige ARMA to eliminate discriminatory requirements in competition for IDS Ukraine assets

Ministry of Economy estimates Ukraine's GDP growth in Nov at 5.3% vs 2.3% in Oct

Ukraine's National Bank predictably keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Ukraine's State Service of Geology and Subsoil sells Ostrovska oil-and-gas block to GBL-1

More than 940 companies have repatriated 'new' dividends, $23 mln withdrawn under investment limit – National Bank governor

Bankers expect Ukraine's National Bank to keep key policy rate at 15.5%

DTEK launches large-scale AI integration program, implemented by MODUS X

GDP growth in Ukraine in Q3-2025 accelerates to 2.1% - statistics

Dairy producers urge milk suppliers to conclude long-term contracts

AD
AD