Ukraine increases imports of telephones, telegraphs by 28% in 11M

The volume of imports into Ukraine of electric telephones or telegraphs and videophones (economic activity code 8517) in January-November increased by 27.6% compared to the same period in 2024 – to $1.436 billion, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

According to statistics, the largest volume of these products was imported from China ($795.7 million, or 55.4%), Vietnam ($220 million, or 15.3%), and the USA ($117.9 million, or 8.2%) last year. The previous year, the largest volume was imported from China ($720.6 million, or 64%), Vietnam ($183.6 million, or 16.3%), and the USA ($48.2 million, or 4.3%).

In November of this year, Ukraine imported telephone and telegraph sets worth $159.8 million, which is 33.6% more than last year.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's exports of these products from January to November 2025 amounted to $111.2 million, a 32.2% increase from the previous year. The main destinations were Hungary (70.2%), Poland (23.9%), and the Netherlands (less than 1%). During the same period in 2024, products were mostly exported to the same countries, though Hungary's share was 63.4%, Poland's was 27.8%, and the Netherlands' was 3.6%.

According to the State Customs Service, Ukraine imported telephone or telegraph devices and videophones worth nearly $1.26 billion in 2024 — a 10% increase from 2023.