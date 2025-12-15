Interfax-Ukraine
19:38 15.12.2025

Ukraine increases imports of electric generators by 3.2 times, batteries by 52% in 11M

Imports of electric generator sets and rotating electrical converters to Ukraine in January-November increased by 3.2 times compared to the same period in 2024 – to $1.513 billion, according to statistics from the State Customs Service.

According to statistics, electric generators and converters were most often imported from Romania (21.3% of the total exports of these products, or $321.6 million), the Czech Republic (17.9%, or $271.2 million), and Poland (12.5%, or $189.1 million). A year ago, the top importers were China (24.2%, or $115 million), Türkiye (18.5%, or $8.4 million), and the Czech Republic (15.6%, or $74.5 million).

Imports of this equipment increased by 27.2% in November compared to last November, reaching $116.4 million. However, this figure is 38% lower than October 2024's.

Ukraine exported electric generators in small volumes ($3.6 million – $1.6 million for 11 months of 2024) in January–November, mainly supplying them to the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Bulgaria. In particular, there was practically no export in November.

According to the State Customs Service, imports of electric batteries and separators increased by 52% over 11 months, reaching $1.232 billion. Most of these imports came from China ($900.2 million, or 73.2%), followed by Vietnam ($96.7 million, or 7.9%), and Taiwan ($54.2 million, or 4.4%).

Last year, the largest suppliers were China (83.2%), the Czech Republic (2.83%), and Bulgaria (2.75%).

In November 2025, imports of these products increased by 43.6% compared to November 2024, reaching $177.7 million—which is also 22.6% higher than in October 2025.

During the same period, Ukraine exported batteries worth $47.6 million, primarily to Poland (32.7%), Germany (13%), and France (11.5%). Last year, exports totaled $37.8 million, with nearly 30% going to Poland, 15% to France, and 11.7% to Germany.

