Rada re-adopts law on resumption of civil servants' declaration with president's proposals

The Verkhovna Rada has re-adopted the law on the resumption of electronic declarations for state and local government officials (bill No. 9534) with the president's proposals providing for an open register of declarations, taking into account a number of features regarding military personnel.

The corresponding decision was supported by 341 MPs at a plenary meeting on Wednesday, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Holos faction, said.

In his veto of this law, the President of Ukraine proposed to establish: temporarily, for the period until the termination or lifting of martial law, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention shall provide open round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of Declarations.

At the same time, the head of state considers it necessary to define in the law that declarations submitted, in particular, by military personnel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection, the State Security Administration, the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations will not be publicly displayed. In addition, declarations of special police officers who are involved in combat operations during martial law, as well as the wounded, prisoners, peacekeepers, and persons located in temporarily occupied territories will not be displayed. NACP shall withdraw such declarations from public access on the basis of a written submission from the head of the government agency where the relevant subject of the declaration serves (works).

According to the president's proposals, these exceptions shall not apply to military personnel in the positions of ministers and their deputies, heads of central and local executive authorities and their deputies, in other positions in the apparatus of ministries, other central and local executive authorities, justice system bodies or seconded to the following positions; members of military medical commissions, medical flight commissions or seconded to them; serving in territorial recruitment and social support centers or seconded to them (except for members of the rank and file of the security units of the relevant centers); carrying out the preparation, organization, and procurement of goods, works and services for defense purposes.

The President also proposed to establish that from the day following the day of termination or lifting of martial law, the NACP shall provide open access to the declarations contained in the Unified State Register to all persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government.

"The National Agency on Corruption Prevention shall provide open round-the-clock access to the Unified State Register of declarations of persons authorized to perform the functions of the state or local self-government... no later than 60 days from the date of entry into force of this law," the president's proposals also indicate.