Kharkiv and Borodianka to join 5G testing in Ukraine

The Government of Ukraine has added Kharkiv and Borodianka near Kyiv to the list of settlements where a pilot implementation of 5G mobile communications will take place, the start of testing of which is scheduled for this fall, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday.

"In addition to Lviv, two more cities will join the testing of the technology: Kharkiv and Borodianka. The start is this fall," he wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to Fedorov, Kharkiv and Borodianka suffered significant damage due to shelling. Thus, experts will be able to assess the potential of 5G in the reconstruction of cities, as well as from the implementation of smart solutions for municipalities to digital services for citizens.

New technologies will provide faster internet and more stable communication, the minister added.

As reported, Fedorov announced the launch of the 5G pilot project in early November 2024. "We are launching a 5G pilot in Ukraine. In three cities, the compatibility of 5G with military equipment is being tested. The pilot will last two years and will take place in two stages," he wrote then on the Telegram channel.

According to him, during the tests, the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications and the Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies will check whether 5G equipment affects the operation of military networks.

Fedorov noted that 5G is capable of transmitting data 10 times faster than 4G, therefore creating new opportunities for exchanging large amounts of information at ultra-high speeds. "This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," the Minister of Digital Transformation emphasized.

At the same time, until recently, 5G testing was typically limited to specific spaces.