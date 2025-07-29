Zelenskyy signs law that gives SBU more opportunities to conduct special operations to protect Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, signed a law that strengthens the Security Service of Ukraine, in particular, gives the Service more opportunities to conduct special operations to protect the state.

"Today, I signed a law that strengthens the Security Service of Ukraine, which gives the Service more opportunities to carry out its combat missions and destroy the occupier, to conduct special operations to protect Ukraine. The number is increasing, in particular, for the units of the Special Operations Center A of the SBU - these are some of our most effective soldiers," Zelenskyy said during an address on Monday evening.

The draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding the Improvement of Certain Issues of the Activities of the Security Service of Ukraine and Increasing its Efficiency in Connection with Participation in Repelling and Deterring Armed Aggression against Ukraine" is posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.

As reported in the card of draft law No. 4542, on July 28 the document was returned with the signature of the Head of State.