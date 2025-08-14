Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

On Thursday, August 14, a new exchange took place, and 84 people were returned from Russian captivity to Ukraine, including both military and civilians, almost all of whom need medical assistance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

“We are bringing Ukrainians back home to Ukraine. A new exchange, 84 people, both military personnel and civilians. Almost all of them require medical care and significant rehabilitation,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The President reported that among the released civilians are those who were held by the Russians since 2014, 2016, and 2017. Among the military personnel released today are the defenders of Mariupol.

He thanked everyone in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the GUR, the President's Office, in the special services who work for the return of Ukrainians, as well as the UAE for their assistance in this exchange.

“And above all, I thank our warriors who replenish Ukraine’s “exchange fund” every week on the frontline. The bravery and effectiveness of our units on the frontline make it possible, among other things, to bring our people back home,” Zelenskyy stressed.

The head of state added that there will be more exchanges.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that 33 military personnel and 51 Ukrainian civilians have been released today.