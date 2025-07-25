Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:14 25.07.2025

Improving NABU and SAPO not about tightening political control, but increasing professionalism, transparency - Agribusiness Club

 The Ukrainian Agribusiness Club believes that any restriction of the independence of anti-corruption bodies is a step back for Ukraine, especially in wartime, when trust in the state is critically important both within the country and among international partners, the association's press service reported on Facebook.

"Law No. 12414 (on the activities of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office) is of serious concern, as it creates risks of political influence on independent anti-corruption institutions and calls into question the already difficult fight against corruption," the statement said.

The business association acknowledged that the activities of NABU and SAPO are far from ideal. There are numerous questions about their efficiency, objectivity and effectiveness. Ukrainian society well remembers cases when individual investigations dragged on for years, and high-profile cases had no real consequences.

"The way to improve these bodies is not to strengthen political control, but to increase their professionalism, transparency and accountability. It is institutional capacity, not external pressure, that should become the key to trust in the anti-corruption system," the association summarized.

Tags: #sapo #nabu #law

