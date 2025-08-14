Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who co-chaired the online meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing on Wednesday, issued a joint statement following the meeting, which was published on official Internet resources.

“Leaders welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace. They welcomed the open discussions with President Trump earlier that day. They were clear that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. It was necessary to continue an approach that combined active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia. A diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests,” the official press release says.

The statement also formulates four postulates:

First, meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or a lasting and significant cessation of hostilities.

Second, sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy should be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire in Alaska.

Third, international borders must not be changed by force.

Fourth, Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role, including through plans by those willing to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO,” says a statement by the Coalition co-chairs.