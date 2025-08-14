Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:50 14.08.2025

Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

2 min read
Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who co-chaired the online meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing on Wednesday, issued a joint statement following the meeting, which was published on official Internet resources.

“Leaders welcomed President Trump’s efforts to stop the killing in Ukraine, end Russia’s war of aggression, and achieve just and lasting peace. They welcomed the open discussions with President Trump earlier that day. They were clear that the path to peace in Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukraine. It was necessary to continue an approach that combined active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia. A diplomatic solution must protect Ukraine’s and Europe’s vital security interests,” the official press release says.

The statement also formulates four postulates:

First, meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or a lasting and significant cessation of hostilities.

Second, sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy should be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire in Alaska.

Third, international borders must not be changed by force.

Fourth, Ukraine must have robust and credible security guarantees to effectively defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“The Coalition of the Willing is ready to play an active role, including through plans by those willing to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased. No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO,” says a statement by the Coalition co-chairs.

Tags: #coalition_of_the_willing

MORE ABOUT

10:54 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces meeting with reps of Coalition of the Willing this week

Zelenskyy announces meeting with reps of Coalition of the Willing this week

16:40 10.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

Zelenskyy: Key elements of security – Armed Forces of Ukraine and support contingent

16:08 10.05.2025
Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Coalition of the Willing demand ceasefire from Russia for 30 days from Monday, otherwise sanctions – Zelenskyy

15:46 10.05.2025
More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

More than 20 leaders of Coalition of the Willing take part in talks on calling for 30-day ceasefire

15:34 10.05.2025
Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

Coalition of the Willing ready to discuss technical implementation of ceasefire

14:22 10.05.2025
Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

Danish Prime Minister takes part in Coalition of the Willing online meeting

14:07 10.05.2025
Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

Participants in Coalition of the Willing meeting in Kyiv have call with Trump, Ukraine ready for 30-day ceasefire from May 12 – Sybiha

11:33 10.05.2025
Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrived in Kyiv for meeting of '"coalition of the willing'

Macron, Starmer, Merz, Tusk arrived in Kyiv for meeting of '"coalition of the willing'

09:54 17.04.2025
Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

Yermak, Umerov and Sybiha arrive Paris, meetings with Rubio and Witkoff planned

18:31 15.04.2025
'Coalition of the willing' meeting on security in Black Sea taking place in Turkey – Zelenskyy

'Coalition of the willing' meeting on security in Black Sea taking place in Turkey – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

LATEST

Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire

Mandatory evacuation announced in Druzhkivka - Donetsk authorities

Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

Ukraine and Europe must be participants in peace talks - phone talk between speakers of parliaments of Ukraine and Slovenia

Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Kharkiv and Borodianka to join 5G testing in Ukraine

Almost 250 children of Ukrainian defenders vacationed thanks to URCS

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

AD
AD