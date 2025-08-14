Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:44 14.08.2025

Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had a telephone conversation with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

“Of course, we discussed the situation in diplomacy. I informed about recent contacts with partners and stressed that our position is absolutely clear: Ukraine needs a just peace and reliable security guarantees. Javier is ready to make personal efforts toward this,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The leaders also discussed Argentina's economic successes, especially deregulation and overcoming inflation.

“I congratulated Javier on these important results. Ukraine is interested in studying this experience, and we discussed a possible opportunity to do so,” Zelenskyy added.

In addition, he discussed with Milei areas for potential cooperation, in particular in technology, economics and the agricultural industry.

The leaders agreed to restore the format of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the countries.

“Our teams will work actively to ensure these take place as soon as possible. I also thanked Javier for participating in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Together with all our partners, we will work to ensure that all Ukrainian children are brought home as soon as possible,” the head of the Ukrainian state noted.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Argentina agreed on the following contacts.

“I will be glad to see Javier in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stressed.

Tags: #zelenskyy #president #argentina

MORE ABOUT

17:25 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy concludes visit to London

Zelenskyy concludes visit to London

14:36 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

11:54 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence

Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence

10:02 14.08.2025
Zelenskyy in London plans visit with PM Starmer today - media

Zelenskyy in London plans visit with PM Starmer today - media

20:55 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

Zelenskyy: Hope today we become closer to ending war

18:41 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: We agree on five principles with Trump, European leaders to achieve peace

Zelenskyy: We agree on five principles with Trump, European leaders to achieve peace

17:55 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: My position on territorial issues not changed

Zelenskyy: My position on territorial issues not changed

17:47 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

17:39 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

Zelenskyy: We hope main subject at Alaska meeting to be ceasefire, after which we will have contact with Trump

13:46 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy arrives for working visit in Berlin

Zelenskyy arrives for working visit in Berlin

HOT NEWS

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

LATEST

EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire

Mandatory evacuation announced in Druzhkivka - Donetsk authorities

Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

Ukraine and Europe must be participants in peace talks - phone talk between speakers of parliaments of Ukraine and Slovenia

Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

Kharkiv and Borodianka to join 5G testing in Ukraine

Almost 250 children of Ukrainian defenders vacationed thanks to URCS

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

AD
AD