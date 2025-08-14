Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, had a telephone conversation with the President of Argentina, Javier Milei.

“Of course, we discussed the situation in diplomacy. I informed about recent contacts with partners and stressed that our position is absolutely clear: Ukraine needs a just peace and reliable security guarantees. Javier is ready to make personal efforts toward this,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

The leaders also discussed Argentina's economic successes, especially deregulation and overcoming inflation.

“I congratulated Javier on these important results. Ukraine is interested in studying this experience, and we discussed a possible opportunity to do so,” Zelenskyy added.

In addition, he discussed with Milei areas for potential cooperation, in particular in technology, economics and the agricultural industry.

The leaders agreed to restore the format of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the countries.

“Our teams will work actively to ensure these take place as soon as possible. I also thanked Javier for participating in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Together with all our partners, we will work to ensure that all Ukrainian children are brought home as soon as possible,” the head of the Ukrainian state noted.

The Presidents of Ukraine and Argentina agreed on the following contacts.

“I will be glad to see Javier in Ukraine,” Zelenskyy stressed.