Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:32 24.07.2025

Agribusiness urges president to veto bill on export duty on soybeans, rapeseed; return it for revision

3 min read

Agrarian associations appealed to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy with an appeal not to sign, veto and return for reconsideration to the parliament Law of Ukraine No. 13157, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on July 16, 2025, which provides for the introduction of an export duty on soybean and rapeseed seeds, the press service of the Ukrainian Agri Council said.

"On behalf of the members of our associations, we express a categorical protest against the adoption of the aforementioned changes regarding the introduction of an export duty on soybean and rapeseed seeds," the appeal reads.

The farmers recalled that Ukraine had already had a similar experience in 2017-2020, when the abolition of VAT for the export of these crops led to a sharp decrease in the area under their cultivation.

"These legislative changes led to a 34% decrease in the area under soybeans – from 1.99 million hectares (2017) to 1.32 million hectares (2021). According to estimates by Kyiv School of Economics, the losses of farmers amounted to about $110 million per year," the business associations said.

The agricultural associations said the introduction of the duty would negatively affect not only the domestic market, but also Ukraine's international reputation.

"The proposed duty contradicts the Association Agreement with the EU. Article 31 of the agreement directly prohibits Ukraine from introducing new export duties. Such changes violate Ukraine's international obligations and may become the basis for the introduction of mirror duties by the EU on products from Ukraine, which will be a disaster for the industry," the signatories said.

They drew attention to the fact that the innovation will hit small and medium-sized agricultural producers especially hard, who are unable to export their products independently. At the same time, over 75% of the sown areas in Ukraine are cultivated by such farmers. After all, they do not have sufficient production volumes to independently form export batches and enter the foreign market, so they work through traders and processors.

Separately, the farmers emphasized the inconsistency of the law with the Tax Code of Ukraine. The entry into force of the provisions providing for the introduction of export duty immediately after its publication contradicts the principle of stability of tax legislation established in Article 7 of the Tax Code.

Agrarian associations asked the President of Ukraine not to sign the law On amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and other legislative acts of Ukraine in connection with the adoption of the law On integrated prevention and control of industrial pollution, to apply the right of veto to it and return it for reconsideration to the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to exclude from it the provisions on amendments to the law On export duty rates for seeds of certain types of oilseeds.

The appeal was signed by the Public Organization "Agrarian Union of Ukraine," the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Agri Council, the Ukrainian Grain Association, the Ukrainian Bean and Soybean Association, the Seed Association of Ukraine.

Tags: #duty #rapeseed #law

MORE ABOUT

19:29 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

19:18 23.07.2025
Traders artificially lower rapeseed prices before signing of export duty law – analysts

Traders artificially lower rapeseed prices before signing of export duty law – analysts

10:12 23.07.2025
NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

09:11 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

16:48 22.07.2025
Rada rejects 3 blocking resolutions on abolishing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

Rada rejects 3 blocking resolutions on abolishing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

09:28 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces early signing of law on dual citizenship

Zelenskyy announces early signing of law on dual citizenship

13:37 27.06.2025
Industrial investment tax relief bills require transparent application and oversight mechanisms – lawyer

Industrial investment tax relief bills require transparent application and oversight mechanisms – lawyer

11:38 18.06.2025
Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

19:02 17.06.2025
Export duty on soybeans, rapeseed to replenish state budget by UAH 7.3 bln – author of bill

Export duty on soybeans, rapeseed to replenish state budget by UAH 7.3 bln – author of bill

19:22 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of journalists

Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of journalists

HOT NEWS

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

NBU expectedly keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Businessman Mishalov interested in agro processing, retains interest in 'individual metallurgy' projects

LATEST

Kyiv's Zhytniy Rynok to gain newly discovered monument status within month, then matter to be up to Culture Ministry – administration

IMF recalls critical importance of anti-corruption infrastructure, announces discussion on Ukraine's financial needs

Some $22 bln confirmed out of $35 bln external financing needs - Pyshnyy

Ukraine ready to open regional logistics headquarters in Egypt

NBU worsens inflation forecast in Ukraine to 9.7% in 2025, 6.6% in 2026

NBU expectedly keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

PrivatBank's UAH 4.7 bln loan to Naftogaz is its largest energy loan since war start

Kachka expects last bilateral meetings within screening of legislation for compliance with EU law to be held in Oct

Metinvest receives 11.5-year EUR23.6 mln loan for Northern Mining and Processing Plant under ECA guarantees

200 kW SPP saves Pavlyk M furniture company almost EUR20,000 in first 3.5 months of operation - founder

AD
AD