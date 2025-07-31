Zelenskyy signs law on adequate budget funding for defense expenditures

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a law that guarantees proper budget funding for the Defense Forces for weapons, as well as payments to soldiers and relatives of fallen heroes.

The president announced this in his address on Thursday.

"And today there are still very important decisions. This is a law that guarantees proper budget funding for the Defense Forces for weapons, for drones, for payments to soldiers and relatives of our soldiers. It is extremely important. I have just signed it, and this is a guarantee that there will be payments to our soldiers on the front line and all due payments to the relatives of our fallen heroes," Zelenskyy said.

In addition, a decision was agreed with the military command on an additional 15 days of leave for the military, "so that it goes into effect in August."