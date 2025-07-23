Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:12 23.07.2025

NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

1 min read
NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

The law restricting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) was published in the parliamentary publication "Voice of Ukraine" on July 22.

It comes into force on the day following its publication, i.e. July 23.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety the law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-Trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances During Martial Law". On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it and the document was published in "Voice of Ukraine."

Tags: #nabu_sapo #law

MORE ABOUT

14:22 23.07.2025
State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

State has taken right steps, order being restored in country - ARMA head

13:38 23.07.2025
NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

13:05 23.07.2025
Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

09:11 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

16:48 22.07.2025
Rada rejects 3 blocking resolutions on abolishing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

Rada rejects 3 blocking resolutions on abolishing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

09:28 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces early signing of law on dual citizenship

Zelenskyy announces early signing of law on dual citizenship

13:37 27.06.2025
Industrial investment tax relief bills require transparent application and oversight mechanisms – lawyer

Industrial investment tax relief bills require transparent application and oversight mechanisms – lawyer

11:38 18.06.2025
Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

19:22 12.06.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of journalists

Zelenskyy signs law on social protection of journalists

20:56 03.06.2025
Parliament adopts law on factoring

Parliament adopts law on factoring

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

NABU and SAPO leaders urge partners to maintain Ukraine support against Russian aggression after Zelenskyy meeting

Rada prepares bill to repeal controversial NABU/SAPO law

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

LATEST

Ukraine ready to take further legislative measures to ensure EU standards compliance – Kachka

Limiting Ukrainian anti-corruption bodies' independence complicates EU path – German FM

Kravchenko on Kryvonos and Klymenko cases: issue not raised

SBU detains FSB agent who created explosive cache network for terrorist attacks in Dnipropetrovsk region

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Turkey, begins Ankara meetings with Turkish side, evening Russian delegation meeting set for Istanbul – source

SBI investigates circumstances of Mirage-2000 fighter crash in Volyn

We all hear what society says - Zelenskyy

Drone strike on power facility triggers electricity restrictions in Sumy

We support people of Ukraine, condemn Russia's attacks on civilians – Israeli FM

Ukraine and Israel agreed to launch a separate dialogue on the Iranian threat – Sybiha

AD
AD