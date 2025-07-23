NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

The law restricting the powers of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) was published in the parliamentary publication "Voice of Ukraine" on July 22.

It comes into force on the day following its publication, i.e. July 23.

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety the law "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-Trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Missing in Special Circumstances During Martial Law". On the same day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed it and the document was published in "Voice of Ukraine."