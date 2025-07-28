Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:41 28.07.2025

Zelenskyy signs law on factoring

2 min read
Zelenskyy signs law on factoring

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on factoring, which improves the regulation of this type of financial activity in Ukraine and updates the provisions of other laws related to the provision of factoring services.

According to the card for bill No. 12306 on the official website of the Ukrainian parliament, the bill was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on December 11, 2024; adopted at the first reading on February 12, 2025, with the finalization of the provisions; adopted at the final reading on June 3; signed by the Speaker of Parliament on June 6; sent to Zelenskyy for signature; and returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine on July 27.

The document's provisions aim to implement the Model Law of the International Institute for the Unification of Private Law on Factoring into Ukrainian legislation. They also aim to introduce state registration of assignment of rights to claims, determine priority in the assignment of rights to monetary claims, and establish the subject and content of factoring agreements.

According to head of the relevant parliamentary committee Danylo Hetmantsev, the document also distinguishes between the regulation of trade factoring and operations with financial debt.

At the same time, companies that provide services for the assignment of rights under consumer credit agreements will carry out their activities within the framework of a financial company license. This license allows for the provision of credit and is incompatible with trade factoring services.

According to Hetmantsev, the adoption of the law will bring Ukrainian factoring closer to best international practices and will make it possible to reduce the risk of fraud during factoring activities.

Tags: #factoring #law

MORE ABOUT

10:22 28.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law on reform of ARMA

Zelenskyy signs law on reform of ARMA

20:14 25.07.2025
Improving NABU and SAPO not about tightening political control, but increasing professionalism, transparency - Agribusiness Club

Improving NABU and SAPO not about tightening political control, but increasing professionalism, transparency - Agribusiness Club

19:32 24.07.2025
Agribusiness urges president to veto bill on export duty on soybeans, rapeseed; return it for revision

Agribusiness urges president to veto bill on export duty on soybeans, rapeseed; return it for revision

19:29 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

10:12 23.07.2025
NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

NABU/SAPO law enters into force on July 22

09:11 23.07.2025
Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

Zelenskyy signs law restricting independence of NABU/SAPO

16:48 22.07.2025
Rada rejects 3 blocking resolutions on abolishing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

Rada rejects 3 blocking resolutions on abolishing export duties on soybeans and rapeseed

09:28 03.07.2025
Zelenskyy announces early signing of law on dual citizenship

Zelenskyy announces early signing of law on dual citizenship

13:37 27.06.2025
Industrial investment tax relief bills require transparent application and oversight mechanisms – lawyer

Industrial investment tax relief bills require transparent application and oversight mechanisms – lawyer

11:38 18.06.2025
Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

Parliament adopts law on dual citizenship

HOT NEWS

Authorities: 66-year-old man dies in Nikopol region due to artillery shelling

G7 ambassadors expect early adoption of presidential bill on NABU, SAPO

AFU General Staff records 191 combat clashes during day

Five people injured in combined night attack by Russians on Kharkiv – mayor

Authorities: 21-year-old victim of nighttime mass attack dies in Dnipro hospital

LATEST

European reps should be at meeting between Ukraine, Russia at highest level – Zelenskyy in talks with Macron

Macron, von der Leyen stress importance of independent anti-corruption bodies in talks with Zelenskyy

In Darnytsky district, five people were injured, incl child – Klitschko

Russian drone damages Sumy Regional Military Administration building

EU lawmakers seek to accelerate rejection of Russian gas – media

Since beginning of full-scale invasion, 684 soldiers awarded title of Hero of Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Russia destroys Epicenter shopping center in Kamianske with missiles, no casualties

Orbán insists Ukraine should remain 'buffer' state, offers strategic cooperation with EU instead of membership

Another girl returned to govt-controlled territory of Ukraine – Yermak

Zelenskyy: There can be no silence in response to enemy strikes on civilians

AD
AD