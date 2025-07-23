Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:29 23.07.2025

Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

Zelenskyy to propose bill to Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen law and order system

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system and the absence of Russian interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies.

"I will propose to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine a bill that will be a response that will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system. And there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and - very importantly - all the norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place. And I very much expect from our group of law enforcement and anti-corruption agency leaders, from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, proposals for those norms that should work. This will be a presidential bill, and we will implement it as part of our strategy for transforming the state," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Wednesday.

