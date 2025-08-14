Almost 250 children of Ukrainian defenders vacationed thanks to URCS

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Thanks to the support of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), nearly 250 children of Ukrainian defenders had the opportunity to enjoy a vacation this year.

"With financial support from the Danish Red Cross, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society organized seven trips to health camps and vacation spots in Ukraine and abroad," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

Children and their families vacationed in various parts of the world, including Azerbaijan, Turkey, Germany, and Uzbekistan. URCS representatives provided assistance at every stage: from preparing documents and handling logistics to accompanying the children during their travels.