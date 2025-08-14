Interfax-Ukraine
18:57 14.08.2025

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

The intelligence assets of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine received a radio interception about the loss of communication with the Russian invaders' Su-30SM aircraft, which was performing a mission southeast of Zmiinyi Island.

"The aircraft probably crashed for unknown reasons," the AFU said on the Telegram channel.

The invaders are currently conducting a search and rescue operation. According to available information, the wreckage of the aircraft has been found on the sea surface.

The pilots have not yet been found.

