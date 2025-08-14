Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:18 14.08.2025

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

2 min read
Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

Seven people were killed and nine others were injured as a result of the Russian occupation army's shelling of settlements in the Kherson region, including three police officers, and over 100 residential buildings were damaged, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine has said.

"In the morning, the Russian army launched a massive shelling of the village of Chornobaivka near Kherson with multiple rocket launchers, also hitting Stepanivka. A 61-year-old woman died as a result of a direct hit by a shell in a house, her body was pulled from under the rubble. Five more people were injured. A 78-year-old man and women aged 39 to 80 received mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, contusions," the National Police said in a Telegram message.

According to law enforcement officials, the Russian army launched a multiple rocket launcher attack on Komyshany.

"A 65-year-old man was killed and a 64-year-old woman was injured. The victim was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury, gunshot wounds and an open fracture of the leg. Rescuers took the woman out, who later died in the ambulance, and the man's body was taken away by police," the police said.

However, during the evacuation of the body of the deceased, the occupiers struck a police armored vehicle with a UAV.

"When law enforcement officers placed the deceased in an armored vehicle, a Russian drone hit a law enforcement vehicle. As a result, three police officers received mine-explosive and closed head injuries, concussions. Two of them had shrapnel wounds," the press service emphasized.

Tags: #shelling #kherson_region

