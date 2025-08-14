Interfax-Ukraine
14:36 14.08.2025

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London.

"Yesterday, together with all partners, today in a bilateral format, we discussed expectations from the meeting in Alaska and possible prospects. We also discussed in quite detail security guarantees that can make peace truly sustainable if the United States still manages to pressure Russia to stop the killings and engage in real meaningful diplomacy. It is important that we can all work together within a coalition of those willing to achieve effective formats for security work," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Thursday.

In addition, the leaders discussed the continuation of programs to support the Ukrainian army and defense production. Zelenskyy stressed that under any scenario of the development of the situation, Ukraine will remain strong.

He also invited Great Britain to join the PURL program (Priority Needs List of Ukraine).

"Of course, we also discussed our centennial agreement. Already in August, Ukraine is preparing to ratify it, and as a result, we will be able to hold an expanded Ukraine-Britain meeting," Zelenskyy said.

The Head of State of Ukraine and Starmer discussed investments in Ukrainian drone production.

"We have significant potential to increase production volumes and need urgent funding for this. Drones play a crucial role on the front line. Ukraine's capabilities to produce them are extraordinary. Therefore, investments in such production can really affect the situation at a strategic level. We are working with Britain and all partners on this," the president said.

