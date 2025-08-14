Mandatory evacuation announced in Druzhkivka - Donetsk authorities

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/vadym.filashkin/

The regional commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations of Donetsk region has decided to declare mandatory evacuation in a number of settlements in Donetsk region, reported chairman of Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

"We are starting the mandatory evacuation of families with children by force from the town of Druzhkivka, as well as from the villages of Andriyivka, Varvarivka, Novo-Andriyivka, Rohanske of Andriyivska community," Filashkin wrote on the Telegram channel.

It is noted that there are currently approximately 1,879 children in these settlements.

"The enemy shells Donetsk region about 3,000 times daily - being in the region is very dangerous for life. Take care of your closest ones - your children! Evacuate in time!" the chairman of the Administration urged.