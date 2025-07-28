Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:22 28.07.2025

Zelenskyy signs law on reform of ARMA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on the reform of the Assets Tracing and Management Agency (ARMA), which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on June 18.

According to the card on the official website of the Ukrainian parliament for bill No. 12374-d, it was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada on February 10, adopted at the first reading on February 12 with the finalization of the provisions, adopted at the final reading on June 18, signed by the Speaker of Parliament on July 15, sent to Zelenskyy for signature on July 15, and returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine on July 27.

As reported, on February 7, Olha Stefanishyna, who then held the position of Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine - Minister of Justice of Ukraine, stated that the government had submitted a bill fully agreed with the European Commission, which provides for the restart of ARMA and the conduct of an audit. On February 10, the corresponding bill on amendments to certain legislative acts of Ukraine on strengthening the institutional capacity of Assets Tracing and Management Agency, and improving asset management mechanisms (No. 12374-d) was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada and was adopted at the first reading within two days.

Tags: #arma #law

