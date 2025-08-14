Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:18 14.08.2025

EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire

2 min read
EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire
Photo: elements.envato.com

Europe welcomes US efforts for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, but believes that negotiations should begin only after a ceasefire is established, according to a statement published on Thursday following a video conference with the participation of a group of leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

“It was necessary to continue an approach that combined active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia. (…) Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or a lasting and significant cessation of hostilities. Sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy should be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire in Alaska,” the document reads.

In the statement, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing also reiterated the following position: international borders should not be changed by force, and Ukraine must have security guarantees to protect its sovereignty.

“No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO,” the communiqué reads.

The August 13 video conference was attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Earlier in the day, open discussions were held with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

Tags: #video #ukraine #conference #eu

MORE ABOUT

22:10 13.08.2025
We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

We’re winning on everything - Trump accuses media of defeatism over Putin meeting

20:46 13.08.2025
EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

EC President: Today Europe, USA, NATO strengthen common ground for Ukraine

18:11 13.08.2025
EU prepares further sanctions against Russia – Macron

EU prepares further sanctions against Russia – Macron

17:47 13.08.2025
Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

Zelenskyy on 'historicity' of Alaska meeting: We must wait for results

16:28 12.08.2025
Switzerland follows EU in expanding sanctions against Russia

Switzerland follows EU in expanding sanctions against Russia

12:12 12.08.2025
EU leaders ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

EU leaders ahead of Trump-Putin meeting: diplomatic solution must protect vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe

21:02 11.08.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

Sybiha: Ukraine's future cannot be determined without Ukraine

20:14 11.08.2025
Trump says Russians ‘would have been in Kyiv in four hours if they went down the highway’

Trump says Russians ‘would have been in Kyiv in four hours if they went down the highway’

20:06 11.08.2025
Kallas: Transatlantic unity, support to Ukraine, pressure on Russia - how we will end this war

Kallas: Transatlantic unity, support to Ukraine, pressure on Russia - how we will end this war

20:04 11.08.2025
Sybiha announces visit of CoE Secretary General to Kyiv in coming days

Sybiha announces visit of CoE Secretary General to Kyiv in coming days

HOT NEWS

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

LATEST

Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Mandatory evacuation announced in Druzhkivka - Donetsk authorities

Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

Ukraine and Europe must be participants in peace talks - phone talk between speakers of parliaments of Ukraine and Slovenia

Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

Kharkiv and Borodianka to join 5G testing in Ukraine

Almost 250 children of Ukrainian defenders vacationed thanks to URCS

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

AD
AD