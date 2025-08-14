EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire

Photo: elements.envato.com

Europe welcomes US efforts for a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, but believes that negotiations should begin only after a ceasefire is established, according to a statement published on Thursday following a video conference with the participation of a group of leaders of the Coalition of the Willing.

“It was necessary to continue an approach that combined active diplomacy, support to Ukraine and pressure on Russia. (…) Meaningful negotiations can only take place in the context of a ceasefire or a lasting and significant cessation of hostilities. Sanctions and wider economic measures to put pressure on Russia’s war economy should be strengthened if Russia does not agree to a ceasefire in Alaska,” the document reads.

In the statement, the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing also reiterated the following position: international borders should not be changed by force, and Ukraine must have security guarantees to protect its sovereignty.

“No limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its cooperation with third countries. Russia could not have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO,” the communiqué reads.

The August 13 video conference was attended by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance.

Earlier in the day, open discussions were held with the participation of US President Donald Trump.