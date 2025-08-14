Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ahead of the Trump-Putin summit on Friday that "to achieve peace, I think we all recognise that there’ll have to be some conversation about security guarantees," adding that he hoped for rapid progress toward ending the war, The Guardian reported.

“There’ll have to be some conversation about ... territorial disputes and claims, and what they’re fighting over,” the State Secretary said. “To achieve peace, I think we all recognise that there’ll have to be some conversation about security guarantees,” he added.

Rubio also said he was "hopeful" about Friday's talks.

“We’ll see what’s possible tomorrow. Let’s see how the talks go. And we’re hopeful,” he said.