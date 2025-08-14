Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:59 14.08.2025

Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media

1 min read
Rubio: Security guarantees for Ukraine needed to be part of peace talks with Russia – media
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said ahead of the Trump-Putin summit on Friday that "to achieve peace, I think we all recognise that there’ll have to be some conversation about security guarantees," adding that he hoped for rapid progress toward ending the war, The Guardian reported.

“There’ll have to be some conversation about ... territorial disputes and claims, and what they’re fighting over,” the State Secretary said. “To achieve peace, I think we all recognise that there’ll have to be some conversation about security guarantees,” he added.

Rubio also said he was "hopeful" about Friday's talks.

“We’ll see what’s possible tomorrow. Let’s see how the talks go. And we’re hopeful,” he said.

Tags: #guarantees #rubio

MORE ABOUT

19:03 13.08.2025
Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

Trump believes NATO should not be included in security guarantees for Ukraine, but USA and allies should be part of them – Macron

20:43 11.08.2025
Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

Without clear security guarantees, any other arrangements would only give Russia opportunity to restore its forces

09:56 07.08.2025
Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting requires Ukraine, Europe, Russia to align positions – media

Trump-Zelenskyy-Putin meeting requires Ukraine, Europe, Russia to align positions – media

12:55 01.08.2025
USA talks with Russia this week about ending war, no result — Rubio

USA talks with Russia this week about ending war, no result — Rubio

19:23 01.07.2025
USAID officially stops providing foreign aid as of July 1, all programs to be administered by State Department – ​​Rubio

USAID officially stops providing foreign aid as of July 1, all programs to be administered by State Department – ​​Rubio

14:55 25.06.2025
Rubio: If USA imposes new sanctions against Russia, it will eliminate possibility of dialogue on Ukraine

Rubio: If USA imposes new sanctions against Russia, it will eliminate possibility of dialogue on Ukraine

13:04 25.06.2025
Rubio at NATO-Ukraine Council: There is only diplomatic solution to war in Ukraine

Rubio at NATO-Ukraine Council: There is only diplomatic solution to war in Ukraine

15:46 12.06.2025
Rubio's congratulations on Russian Day are support for aggression – MP Friz

Rubio's congratulations on Russian Day are support for aggression – MP Friz

09:15 12.06.2025
Rubio hopes for constructive US-Russia cooperation to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine

Rubio hopes for constructive US-Russia cooperation to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine

12:56 09.06.2025
Rubio insists on importance of continuing talks between Ukraine, Russia

Rubio insists on importance of continuing talks between Ukraine, Russia

HOT NEWS

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Eighty-four military and civilian personnel returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity

SBU exposes 12 accomplices of Medvedchuk conducting information sabotage for Russia

Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss security guarantees for lasting peace

Kherson Region shelling kills 7, injures 9, including police

LATEST

Argentina's President ready to make personal efforts to guarantee security for Ukraine – Zelenskyy

EU believes that negotiations on Ukraine possible only after ceasefire

Mandatory evacuation announced in Druzhkivka - Donetsk authorities

Poroshenko calls territorial swap Putin scenario; is cautiously optimistic about Alaska meeting

Ukraine and Europe must be participants in peace talks - phone talk between speakers of parliaments of Ukraine and Slovenia

Russian Su-30SM crashed while performing mission in Zmiinyi area

Co-chairs of Coalition of the Willing: No limitations should be placed on AFU and Russia’s veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and NATO

Kharkiv and Borodianka to join 5G testing in Ukraine

Almost 250 children of Ukrainian defenders vacationed thanks to URCS

Latvia supports impossibility of separating Ukraine and Moldova in EU accession process

AD
AD