Facts

14:08 16.09.2023

Zelenskyy announces preparation of conceptual steps that will give Ukraine more justice

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces preparation of conceptual steps that will give Ukraine more justice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that government agencies are preparing conceptual steps that will give Ukraine and its people more justice.

"Today, I held a broad and substantial meeting with representatives of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, and the Verkhovna Rada, the government, the Office [of the President]. We are preparing conceptual steps that will give Ukraine, our entire society more justice, and democracy in our state – guaranteed sustainability," Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

Also, according to the head of state, work continues to strengthen the institutions of Ukraine to be able to finally destroy oligarchic and corrupt influences.

"The influences that Russia, in particular, has used for so long to weaken Ukraine and to constantly 'eat away' the sovereignty of our state," he said.

Tags: #justice #zelensky

MORE ABOUT

20:31 21.07.2023
Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

Zelenskyy holds meeting on ‘policy of heroes’

10:32 29.06.2023
Justice policy to be one of the foundations of Ukrainian doctrine – Zelenskyy

Justice policy to be one of the foundations of Ukrainian doctrine – Zelenskyy

20:50 26.05.2023
Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

Justice Ministers of States of Germany urge federal govt to facilitate establishment of Tribunal to investigate crime of aggression – Ukraine's Justice Ministry

19:59 04.05.2023
Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

Berlin police launch investigation after info leaked about Zelenskyy's visit

19:33 04.05.2023
The Netherlands ready to create system of responsibility for aggression in Ukraine

The Netherlands ready to create system of responsibility for aggression in Ukraine

20:10 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy thanks Meloni for organizing Ukraine's recovery conference

Zelenskyy thanks Meloni for organizing Ukraine's recovery conference

18:30 26.04.2023
Zelenskyy following call with Xi Jinping: There can be no peace at expense of territorial compromises

Zelenskyy following call with Xi Jinping: There can be no peace at expense of territorial compromises

20:33 22.03.2023
Zelenskyy: Arrest warrant is best thing that can happen to Russian murderers

Zelenskyy: Arrest warrant is best thing that can happen to Russian murderers

19:44 16.03.2023
Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

Zelenskyy holds phone talk with Sunak

20:17 28.02.2023
Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

Crimes of Russian occupiers in Ukraine should not go unpunished – Zelenskyy in talk with Khan

AD

HOT NEWS

MP Shufrych taken into custody for 60 days – Pechersky Court of Kyiv

Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

LATEST

Yermak: environmental protection, like other aspects of Ukrainian Peace Formula, requires shared vision and effort

MP Shufrych taken into custody for 60 days – Pechersky Court of Kyiv

Second high-level meeting to support Ukrainian grain exports and global food security held in Constanta – U.S. Embassy

Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

Pentagon chief to hold meeting in Ramstein-15 format

Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

EU's position on Ukraine adopted by all 27 countries without exception – Stano on Szijjarto’s statement

SBU marine drone shoots down enemy missile ship Samum at Sevastopol Bay - source

Zaluzhny holds meeting with US, British partners, briefs them in detail on front situation

Govt for first time adds to national budget dental prosthetics for veterans – Shmyhal

AD
AD
AD
AD