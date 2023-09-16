Zelenskyy announces preparation of conceptual steps that will give Ukraine more justice

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that government agencies are preparing conceptual steps that will give Ukraine and its people more justice.

"Today, I held a broad and substantial meeting with representatives of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, and the Verkhovna Rada, the government, the Office [of the President]. We are preparing conceptual steps that will give Ukraine, our entire society more justice, and democracy in our state – guaranteed sustainability," Zelenskyy said during his evening video address.

Also, according to the head of state, work continues to strengthen the institutions of Ukraine to be able to finally destroy oligarchic and corrupt influences.

"The influences that Russia, in particular, has used for so long to weaken Ukraine and to constantly 'eat away' the sovereignty of our state," he said.