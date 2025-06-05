Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:57 05.06.2025

Future strategy for reforming Ukraine's justice system discussed at international forum

2 min read
The key priorities of the future strategy for the development of Ukraine's justice system and constitutional justice for 2025-2029 were presented at the XIII International Judicial and Legal Forum.

 Deputy Head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra and Supreme Court President Stanislav Kravchenko discussed the main directions of judicial reform, including staffing of courts, improvement of administrative justice, and optimisation of the network of local courts.

Iryna Mudra noted that the draft strategy is almost complete and should serve as a roadmap for state authorities in implementing changes in the field of justice. The document is based on Ukraine's European integration commitments and takes into account the recommendations of international partners and civil society. The main goal is to create a fair, effective and accessible judicial system, including ensuring justice in conditions of martial law and in de-occupied territories.

Forum participants noted that some of the provisions of the strategy are already being implemented in practice. In particular, in 2024, 464 new judges were appointed to local courts, and the Verkhovna Rada supported the presidential bill on the creation of new specialised courts. In addition, a number of laws have been passed concerning judicial competitions, the financing of judicial institutions and the reform of the civil service remuneration system.

In conclusion, Iryna Mudra emphasised that judicial reform is an integral part of Ukraine's European integration process and will help strengthen citizens' trust in state institutions.

 

Tags: #mudra #reforming #justice

