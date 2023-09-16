Facts

11:54 16.09.2023

Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

1 min read
Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, September 21, according to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"President Biden will then return to Washington to host President Zelenskyy of Ukraine here at the White House on Thursday. And this will be their third meeting here at the White House and it certainly comes at a critical time, as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine," Sullivan said during a briefing on Friday.

He also said that next week the United States could announce a new aid package for Ukraine.

Tags: #biden #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

15:11 15.09.2023
Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

14:48 15.09.2023
Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

Zelenskyy meets with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan

10:03 13.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Verkhovna Rada should open register of e-declarations in Sept

Zelenskyy: Verkhovna Rada should open register of e-declarations in Sept

17:43 12.09.2023
Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

Zelenskyy to accept any tribunal entailing real fair sentence for Russian murderers, leadership that gives orders

17:20 12.09.2023
Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

Russia seeks to turn death into inconspicuous reality of repression in occupied territories – Zelenskyy

19:50 11.09.2023
Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

Zelenskyy, Baerbock discuss Ukraine’s current defense needs, strengthening of air defense

10:05 11.09.2023
Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

Zelenskyy: We have advanced over last seven days

16:56 09.09.2023
Zelenskyy: We agree with Japanese FM to begin talks on bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of G7 Declaration

Zelenskyy: We agree with Japanese FM to begin talks on bilateral agreement on security guarantees in development of G7 Declaration

13:04 09.09.2023
Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

Zelenskyy has telephone conversation with Crown Prince, PM of Saudi Arabia

20:27 08.09.2023
Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

Zelenskyy: Sanctions pause becomes too long

AD

HOT NEWS

First civilian ships use temporary corridor towards Ukrainian ports – Kubrakov

MP Shufrych taken into custody for 60 days – Pechersky Court of Kyiv

MP Shufrych notified of suspicion of high treason – SBU

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Yanukovych-Azarov case under Kharkiv Accords been brought to court – SBI

LATEST

USA hands over industrial-size 3D printers to Ukraine to generate spare parts for military equipment – U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense

First civilian ships use temporary corridor towards Ukrainian ports – Kubrakov

Yermak: environmental protection, like other aspects of Ukrainian Peace Formula, requires shared vision and effort

Zelenskyy announces preparation of conceptual steps that will give Ukraine more justice

MP Shufrych taken into custody for 60 days – Pechersky Court of Kyiv

Second high-level meeting to support Ukrainian grain exports and global food security held in Constanta – U.S. Embassy

Pentagon chief to hold meeting in Ramstein-15 format

Draft law on state budget-2024 published on Rada website

EU's position on Ukraine adopted by all 27 countries without exception – Stano on Szijjarto’s statement

SBU marine drone shoots down enemy missile ship Samum at Sevastopol Bay - source

AD
AD
AD
AD