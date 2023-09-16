Biden to meet with Zelenskyy in Washington on Sept 21 – Sullivan

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy at the White House on Thursday, September 21, according to U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

"President Biden will then return to Washington to host President Zelenskyy of Ukraine here at the White House on Thursday. And this will be their third meeting here at the White House and it certainly comes at a critical time, as Russia desperately seeks help from countries like North Korea for its brutal war in Ukraine," Sullivan said during a briefing on Friday.

He also said that next week the United States could announce a new aid package for Ukraine.