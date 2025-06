Industrial facility damaged, power disruptions reported in Ukraine's Lviv region

An industrial facility in one of Lviv region's districts, Ukraine, has been damaged, and power supply issues have arisen, according to Maksym Kozytsky, Head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration.

"Last night, the enemy attacked Lviv region with combat drones and cruise missiles. An industrial facility in Drohobych District sustained damage," he wrote on Telegram.

Additionally, several villages near Lviv are experiencing power outages. Emergency crews from Lvivoblenergo, a regional electricity supply company, are already on-site.

According to Kozytsky, preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties or injuries. Critical infrastructure in Lviv region continues to operate normally.