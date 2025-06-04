Zelenskyy, Mertz discuss security issues, results of meeting in Istanbul

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Mertz coordinated actions to implement the agreements reached during the Ukrainian leader's visit to Berlin and discussed increasing pressure on Russia, in particular by imposing new sanctions.

"I spoke with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Mertz. We discussed the results of my visit to Berlin and the implementation of all our agreements. There are many things that our teams are already actively working on," Zelenskyy said in Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, during the conversation, the head of state informed his interlocutor about the second meeting in Istanbul and its only important result – the exchange of prisoners. "Although the Ukrainian delegation also insisted on establishing an unconditional ceasefire, the return of the children and a meeting at the highest level," Zelenskyy said.

He also said, "it is obvious that Russia does not want to end this war, and it is equally obvious that there should be strong sanctions in response to such a blatant mockery of all diplomatic efforts."

"Thank you for your support," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on May 28, the president of Ukraine held meetings in Berlin with Merz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag Speaker Julia Kloeckner. During his visit, Germany promised new military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion. In particular, a contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them. The total cost of the contract is EUR 2.2 billion.