Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:10 04.06.2025

Zelenskyy, Mertz discuss security issues, results of meeting in Istanbul

2 min read
Zelenskyy, Mertz discuss security issues, results of meeting in Istanbul

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Mertz coordinated actions to implement the agreements reached during the Ukrainian leader's visit to Berlin and discussed increasing pressure on Russia, in particular by imposing new sanctions.

"I spoke with Federal Chancellor of Germany Friedrich Mertz. We discussed the results of my visit to Berlin and the implementation of all our agreements. There are many things that our teams are already actively working on," Zelenskyy said in Telegram on Wednesday.

According to him, during the conversation, the head of state informed his interlocutor about the second meeting in Istanbul and its only important result – the exchange of prisoners. "Although the Ukrainian delegation also insisted on establishing an unconditional ceasefire, the return of the children and a meeting at the highest level," Zelenskyy said.

He also said, "it is obvious that Russia does not want to end this war, and it is equally obvious that there should be strong sanctions in response to such a blatant mockery of all diplomatic efforts."

"Thank you for your support," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, on May 28, the president of Ukraine held meetings in Berlin with Merz, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag Speaker Julia Kloeckner. During his visit, Germany promised new military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of EUR 5 billion. In particular, a contract was signed with Diehl Defence for the production of IRIS-T systems and missiles for them. The total cost of the contract is EUR 2.2 billion.

Tags: #zelenskyy #mertz

MORE ABOUT

18:15 04.06.2025
Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

Zelenskyy at Ramstein urges partners to accelerate process of coordination of Coalition of Willing

18:14 04.06.2025
It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

16:06 04.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Military prisoner exchange, 500 for 500, expected to take place on Saturday, Sunday

Zelenskyy: Military prisoner exchange, 500 for 500, expected to take place on Saturday, Sunday

12:52 04.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Grossi discuss security problems created by Russian occupation

Zelenskyy, Grossi discuss security problems created by Russian occupation

11:56 03.06.2025
Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Sumy: Russia gives excuses every day to tighten sanctions against it, increase our support

Zelenskyy on Russian strike on Sumy: Russia gives excuses every day to tighten sanctions against it, increase our support

11:14 03.06.2025
New president of Romania assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine

New president of Romania assures Zelenskyy of support for Ukraine

09:28 03.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

Zelenskyy: Ukraine faces significant gas shortage

20:35 02.06.2025
New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

New Romanian President may visit Ukraine in summer – Zelenskyy

20:26 02.06.2025
Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine invited to NATO summit – Zelenskyy

19:02 02.06.2025
Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

Zelenskyy and Nauseda coordinate diplomatic steps

HOT NEWS

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

Zelenskyy: Military prisoner exchange, 500 for 500, expected to take place on Saturday, Sunday

LATEST

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Pistorius: Five more countries plan to join EW Coalition within Ramstein framework

The Netherlands to provide Ukraine with new EUR 400 mln assistance package in maritime security

Yermak after meeting with Rubio: Agree to coordinate further actions

SBU publishes unique footage of Spiderweb special operation targeting Russian strategic aircraft

AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

Rada plans mandating military training for medical students – draft law

First long-range weapons financed by Germany could be deployed by AFU in several weeks – Pistorius

Sumy shelling death toll rises to 5 – acting mayor

Russia bombs military training area in Poltava region – AFU Ground Forces

AD
AD