Interfax-Ukraine
10:21 05.06.2025

Zelenskyy: Putin feels impunity, prepares some more ‘responses’

Zelenskyy: Putin feels impunity, prepares some more 'responses'
Putin, unfortunately, feels impunity and even after all the terrible Russian strikes, is allegedly preparing some more "responses," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Kremlin dictator's words in a conversation with Trump in a post he posted on the official Telegram channel and on the X platform on Wednesday.

“Facts are stubborn things. Since the beginning of this year, the Russian army has carried out attacks against Ukraine using nearly 27,700 aerial bombs, almost 11,200 Shahed drones, around 9,000 other types of attack UAVs, and more than 700 missiles, including ballistic ones. And that’s in less than half a year. This is the pace of Russian strikes, and they deliberately set this tempo from the very first days of the full-scale war. Russia has restructured its entire state, society, and economy to be able to kill people in other countries on a massive scale and with impunity,” Zelenskyy wrote.

According to his assessment, “no talks [with Russia] have brought a reliable peace, or even stopped the war.”

“It means, that with every new strike, with every delay of diplomacy, Russia is giving the finger to the entire world — to all those who still hesitate to increase pressure on it. Yet, it is Russia that should be seeking peace. It is in Moscow that they must begin to feel that war carries a cost, a high cost, and the highest one should be paid by the aggressor,” Zelenskyy said, noting that the weak reaction of the world in the eyes of the Russian leadership looks like permission for new crimes.

“That is why we in Ukraine are so grateful to everyone in the world who is trying to stop this war and stop Russia’s attacks,” Zelenskyy wrote.

“And today, on the Day of Remembrance of Ukrainian Children Killed by Russian Aggression, we remind the powerful of this world of the facts. If the powerful do not stop Putin, it means they share responsibility with him. And if they want to stop him but cannot, then Putin will no longer see them as powerful,” the Ukrainian president concluded.

