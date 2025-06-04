Zelenskyy: Military prisoner exchange, 500 for 500, expected to take place on Saturday, Sunday

This weekend, an exchange of 500 prisoners of war is expected, Ukraine is ready for an exchange on its part, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"The Russian side has provided information that this weekend it will be able to transfer 500 people, 500 of our military personnel from this thousand plus, which we agreed on. That is, we will be ready to exchange from our side, ready to exchange the appropriate number," Zelensky said at a briefing on Wednesday.

After the exchange, according to him, work will begin on preparing the exchange of the bodies of dead soldiers.