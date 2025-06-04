It is necessary to increase volume of projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by 50% – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

Ukraine needs to increase the volume of joint projects with partners on weapons production in Ukraine by at least 50%, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We already have a strong partnership on weapons production in Ukraine, and several joint projects are already being implemented, and we need to increase their volume by at least 50%. Ukrainian industry still has significant untapped potential. It simply needs financing," Zelenskyy said during his speech at the 28th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format).

According to him, Ukraine can provide detailed calculations, and the Ukrainian military and those participating in operations like "Spider's Web" prove that "our drones really save lives and give real results."

"We have only 17 billion [the president did not specify in which currency] from our own national budget for the purchase of weapons for our 35 billion industry. The funding deficit is 18 billion," Zelenskyy said.

The president called on those present to remain fully involved in creating new defense packages for Ukraine. "It is very important that today's meeting in Ramstein leads to real agreements on joint production and investments in the defense industry of Ukraine," he said.