Facts

15:11 15.09.2023

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

Ukrainian Embassy in Israel: Zelenskyy - Netanyahu meeting officially confirmed

The planned meetings of Prime Minister of the State of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Joe Biden have been officially confirmed, the Ukrainian Embassy in Israel told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Immediately after the end of the Jewish New Year, Netanyahu will fly to the United States, where he will speak before the UN General Assembly (Friday, September 22), and will also hold a number of bilateral meetings. Among those planned, a meeting with President of Ukraine Zelenskyy is the first personal meeting after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Netanyahu was subjected to severe criticism for being perhaps the only leader of a democratic country who did not dare to visit Kyiv," the embassy said.

In addition, a meeting between Netanyahu and Biden was announced within the framework of the General Assembly, and not separately in the White House, as the Israeli side wanted.

"The reluctance of the American administration to receive Netanyahu in Washington, as well as the long-term refusal to have a bilateral meeting with the U.S. President, was a clear and strong signal to the Israeli leader regarding the policy pursued by Israel both domestically and in the region," the embassy said.

Tags: #netanyahu #zelenskyy

