Facts

09:28 15.09.2023

Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

1 min read
Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the SBU and the Navy on the destruction of "the occupiers' air defense system on the land of our Crimea."

"The entire staff of the Security Service of Ukraine and our Navy should be specially commended for this. I thank you for today's triumph – the destruction of the occupiers' air defense system on the land of our Crimea. It is a very significant achievement," he said in a video address on Thursday.

As previously reported, on Thursday, the Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system has been destroyed as a result of a missile strike in Crimea.

Tags: #crimea #sbu

MORE ABOUT

18:40 13.09.2023
SBU checking radiation safety due to Russia’s provocations regarding use of ‘dirty’ bomb

SBU checking radiation safety due to Russia’s provocations regarding use of ‘dirty’ bomb

11:51 13.09.2023
Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence confirms damage to large landing craft, submarine in Sevastopol

Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Intelligence confirms damage to large landing craft, submarine in Sevastopol

15:23 12.09.2023
After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

After recapturing of Boyko Rigs by Ukraine, Russia no longer has access to this area of sea – Ukrainian Navy

16:09 11.09.2023
Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

Ukraine retakes control of Boyko Rigs off the coast of Crimea – Main Intelligence Directorate

20:40 08.09.2023
Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

Explosions at Russian 'polling station' in Berdiansk organized by SBU – source

15:00 05.09.2023
SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

SBU announces suspicion to Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman for financing Russian aggression in Ukraine

10:37 05.09.2023
Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

Over 20 searches underway in Ukraine in case of abuses in energy infrastructure restoration – SBU

09:09 05.09.2023
SBU conducts searches of Chernihiv's acting mayor house

SBU conducts searches of Chernihiv's acting mayor house

15:39 01.09.2023
Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

Zelenskyy: There will be no civilized economy in Crimea during occupation

12:33 30.08.2023
Ukraine's Security Service, Bureau of Economic Security unveil new crimes of Russian oligarch Shelkov in Ukraine

Ukraine's Security Service, Bureau of Economic Security unveil new crimes of Russian oligarch Shelkov in Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

Zelenskyy on opening of ICC Office in Kyiv: Brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer

Shmyhal: Ukraine should increase production of its own drones, weapons and ammunition

Russia has been receiving ammunition from North Korea for month and half – Budanov

ICC office opens in Kyiv to enhance timeliness, effectiveness of investigation into Russia's war crimes

LATEST

About 11 mln people across Ukraine have challenges to access water, hygiene services – UN

Zelenskyy on opening of ICC Office in Kyiv: Brings accountability for Russian war crimes closer

Zelenskyy, Umerov discuss decisions expected from Defense Ministry

Biden announces appointment of US Special Rep for economic recovery of Ukraine

Ukrainian aviation launches 10 attacks on places of concentration of occupiers

Ukraine interested in Korean investments – Zelenskyy at meeting with Korean reps of govt, business

Ukrainian forces attack two patrol ships of Russian fleet in south-western part of Black Sea

Ukrainian, Brazilian FMs coordinate their positions prior to high-level week of UNGA

Zelenskyy meets with reps of Ukrainian Jewish diaspora before Rosh Hashanah

Leleka medical center plans to renew JCI certificate confirming quality standards in healthcare

AD
AD
AD
AD