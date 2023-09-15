Zelenskyy thanks SBU, Navy for destruction of Russian S-400 air defense system in Crimea

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated the SBU and the Navy on the destruction of "the occupiers' air defense system on the land of our Crimea."

"The entire staff of the Security Service of Ukraine and our Navy should be specially commended for this. I thank you for today's triumph – the destruction of the occupiers' air defense system on the land of our Crimea. It is a very significant achievement," he said in a video address on Thursday.

As previously reported, on Thursday, the Russian S-400 Triumf air defense system has been destroyed as a result of a missile strike in Crimea.