Facts

18:29 26.02.2025

Ukraine to never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea – MFA

3 min read
Ukraine to never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea – MFA

Whatever the negotiations and situations, Ukraine will never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea, which was and will remain Ukrainian, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis.

“Whatever the negotiations, whatever the situations, no matter how long it lasts, Ukraine will never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea. Crimea is Ukraine,” he said at the forum “11 Years of War. Starting Point: Crimea” on Wednesday.

Perebyinis noted that the International Crimea Platform is the main platform for Ukraine to keep the Crimea issue in the focus of world attention. In particular, four summits at the level of heads of state and government, as well as four parliamentary ones, have already been held.

“This work will be continued. I am sure that every year the involvement of the international community in the Crimea platform will grow,” he said.

At the same time, Ukraine is working at the level of international organizations, developing resolutions, ensuring the constant presence of the Crimean issue in the UN, OSCE, and Council of Europe. “We are doing this, and it will only intensify,” the Foreign Ministry assured.

The Deputy Minister stressed the importance of reporting the truth about Crimea and the deportation of Crimean Tatars.

“Six countries have already recognized this. And I am sure that all our diplomats are currently working to ensure that as many countries as possible recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as genocide,” he noted.

According to Perebyinis, Ukrainian diplomacy has worked to keep Crimea in the focus of international attention.

“I can say that we have coped with the task - in the sense that now there is not a single civilized state in the world that would recognize Crimea as Russian,” he said.

In addition, he responded to criticism that in 2014 the Foreign Ministry “bombarded Russia with notes, and it did not achieve anything.”

"Yes, Crimea has not returned to the control of Ukraine, but with those notes we laid a very serious foundation for future court decisions, and not only for future ones, but also for those decisions that already exist. I am sure that they will still be there. And this will play a very important role in the process of returning Crimea to the control of Ukraine," the deputy minister said.

He added that in history there are examples of the Baltic states that were under occupation, but civilized states have never recognized шею

"I am convinced that the same will happen with Crimea. We need to hold our positions, we need to keep Crimea in the focus of international attention. Because Crimea for Russia is a military base. And for us it is the land of our brothers - the Crimean Tatars," the Foreign Ministry noted.

Tags: #crimea

MORE ABOUT

15:18 26.02.2025
Crimea and Sevastopol are and will remain integral parts of Ukraine - statement by participants of Intl Crimea Platform

Crimea and Sevastopol are and will remain integral parts of Ukraine - statement by participants of Intl Crimea Platform

14:02 07.12.2024
Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian-controlled gas platforms near Crimea with drones

Ukrainian Navy strikes Russian-controlled gas platforms near Crimea with drones

13:11 22.11.2024
People in Crimea realize that today Ukraine has no opportunity to return peninsula by military means – Tasheva

People in Crimea realize that today Ukraine has no opportunity to return peninsula by military means – Tasheva

14:34 21.09.2024
Zelenskyy: Some processes underway to isolate Crimea

Zelenskyy: Some processes underway to isolate Crimea

09:27 19.09.2024
Polish FM considers Crimea issue to be key among conditions for possible peace between Ukraine, Russia

Polish FM considers Crimea issue to be key among conditions for possible peace between Ukraine, Russia

18:09 13.08.2024
Paris tribunal to hear Ukrenergo vs Russia case over lost assets in Crimea

Paris tribunal to hear Ukrenergo vs Russia case over lost assets in Crimea

14:36 26.07.2024
Ukrainian Defense Forces attack Saki airfield in Crimea last night – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces attack Saki airfield in Crimea last night – AFU General Staff

13:16 24.07.2024
Ukraine has realistic plan for return of Crimea – Syrsky

Ukraine has realistic plan for return of Crimea – Syrsky

15:13 02.07.2024
Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

Ukrainian pilots attack enemy ammunition depot in Crimea – Air Force commander

20:42 28.06.2024
ECHR decision on human rights violations in Autonomous Republic of Crimea to become basis for further consideration of cases related to Crimea – Mudra

ECHR decision on human rights violations in Autonomous Republic of Crimea to become basis for further consideration of cases related to Crimea – Mudra

HOT NEWS

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Trump: I think we can reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine to stop killing of people

LATEST

Security guarantees for Ukraine should be provided within NATO – Meloni

Ukraine not on agenda of Russian-American talks in Turkey

Europe should invest more in its defense and rely less on USA

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

USA abstains from statement by WTO members condemning Russian aggression in Ukraine

Trump on concessions in war: You can forget about NATO

Trump says he’s not going to give too many security guarantees to Ukraine

Poland to supply 5,000 additional Starlink communication kits to Ukraine

Trump: Zelenskyy to come on Friday, we to sign minerals deal

Sweden to send two high-power gas turbines to Ukraine

AD