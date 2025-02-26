Whatever the negotiations and situations, Ukraine will never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea, which was and will remain Ukrainian, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Perebyinis.

“Whatever the negotiations, whatever the situations, no matter how long it lasts, Ukraine will never recognize Russia's attempt to annex Crimea. Crimea is Ukraine,” he said at the forum “11 Years of War. Starting Point: Crimea” on Wednesday.

Perebyinis noted that the International Crimea Platform is the main platform for Ukraine to keep the Crimea issue in the focus of world attention. In particular, four summits at the level of heads of state and government, as well as four parliamentary ones, have already been held.

“This work will be continued. I am sure that every year the involvement of the international community in the Crimea platform will grow,” he said.

At the same time, Ukraine is working at the level of international organizations, developing resolutions, ensuring the constant presence of the Crimean issue in the UN, OSCE, and Council of Europe. “We are doing this, and it will only intensify,” the Foreign Ministry assured.

The Deputy Minister stressed the importance of reporting the truth about Crimea and the deportation of Crimean Tatars.

“Six countries have already recognized this. And I am sure that all our diplomats are currently working to ensure that as many countries as possible recognize the deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as genocide,” he noted.

According to Perebyinis, Ukrainian diplomacy has worked to keep Crimea in the focus of international attention.

“I can say that we have coped with the task - in the sense that now there is not a single civilized state in the world that would recognize Crimea as Russian,” he said.

In addition, he responded to criticism that in 2014 the Foreign Ministry “bombarded Russia with notes, and it did not achieve anything.”

"Yes, Crimea has not returned to the control of Ukraine, but with those notes we laid a very serious foundation for future court decisions, and not only for future ones, but also for those decisions that already exist. I am sure that they will still be there. And this will play a very important role in the process of returning Crimea to the control of Ukraine," the deputy minister said.

He added that in history there are examples of the Baltic states that were under occupation, but civilized states have never recognized шею

"I am convinced that the same will happen with Crimea. We need to hold our positions, we need to keep Crimea in the focus of international attention. Because Crimea for Russia is a military base. And for us it is the land of our brothers - the Crimean Tatars," the Foreign Ministry noted.