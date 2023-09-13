Arrival of over 30,000 pilgrims expected in Uman on Rosh Hashanah

It is expected that more than 30,000 pilgrims will arrive to Uman for the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, which is equal to an average number of pilgrims who traveled to the city in the time of coronavirus pandemic and in peaceful times, First Deputy Mayor of Uman Oleh Hanych has said.

"The travel agencies have sold over 30,000 tickets for flights and to the sites of pilgrimage in Uman. So, we are expecting more than 30,000 pilgrims to arrive. This is the same number of pilgrims that traveled to us during the coronavirus [pandemic] and in peaceful times when there was no war," he said on the air of the national telethon on Wednesday.

The hazard warnings issued by both the Israeli and Ukrainian authorities do not stop the pilgrims, Hanych said.

"They believe the celebration of the New Year near the grave of the tzaddik Rabbi Nachman guarantees them a happy, good, cheerful and generous year," he said.

According to last year's official data, some 23,000 pilgrims were registered in Ukraine, Hanych recalled, adding that the official data differs from the actual data by "a maximum of 200-300-500 people."

Rosh Hashanah is marked on September 15-17 in 2023.