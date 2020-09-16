Facts

Situation doesn't allow admitting additional number of Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine - Dpty FM Enin

At the moment, the situation does not allow the authorities to authorize an additional number of Hasidic pilgrims to enter Ukraine, said Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yevhen Enin.

"At the moment, the situation does not allow us to authorize an additional number of Hasidim to enter Ukraine, in particular those pilgrims who have gathered at the border with Belarus. We are constantly conducting explanatory work with colleagues from other departments, and the reaction, in principle, is quite relevant. We do not record significant violations of public order," Enin said on the air of the Ukraine 24 TV channel on Wednesday.

The Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine stressed that "today we are guided, first of all, by those normative documents approved by the government and by the national interests of Ukraine."

According to Enin, at the moment the situation is under the control of the competent state authorities, and in Uman "extremely careful measures are being taken to maximize the safety of those pilgrims who nevertheless had arrived before the ban on entry to Ukraine was introduced."

"They will be provided with appropriate food, medical care. Contacts with the local population will be minimized, additional tests are planned to calm the local population and convince them that all possible measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19 have been applied," the deputy minister explained.

