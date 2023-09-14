Israeli police officers arrive in Uman on eve of Rosh Hashanah

Israeli police officers arrived in Uman to provide additional security during the Rosh Hashanah celebration, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"Together with Ukrainian police officers, they serve in Hasidic pilgrimage places. Today, foreign colleagues will go on patrol together with Ukrainian police officers and members of the National Guard," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

During the day, 8,726 Hasidic pilgrims crossed the state border of Ukraine at checkpoints. In total, only about 30,000 pilgrims are expected to arrive.

In order to ensure fire and technogenic safety for the period from September 12 to 19, a combined detachment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine will be deployed in Cherkasy region,

In addition, a mobile control center of the State Emergency Service, a tactical fire robot, a canine crew and a crew on a special radiation and chemical reconnaissance vehicle were involved in ensuring safety. In places where pilgrims gather in large numbers, seven posts are monitored around the clock. Additionally, foot patrols of the State Emergency Service were involved.

As reported, as of Thursday morning, about 22 thousand pilgrims arrived in Uman.

In 2023, Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) will be celebrated from September 15 to 17.