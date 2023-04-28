Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

As of 19:00, the body of another child was found under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Russian missile attack in Uman, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said.

"The number of dead is 23, of which four are children," the ministry said on the Telegram channel.

As reported, on Friday night, Russia launched a missile attack on Uman, hitting a multi-storey residential building and warehouses was recorded. Earlier it was reported about 22 killed, including three children, and 18 injured, including nine people hospitalized.