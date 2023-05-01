Search operation in Uman completed: 23 dead, incl. six children, two women missing – Klymenko

The search and rescue operation in Uman is over, 23 people, including six children, were killed and two women are missing as a result of Russia's missile attack on a block of flats in Uman, Cherkasy region, on April 28, Interior Minister of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko said on Saturday, April 29.

"Uman: the search and rescue operation is over. Regrettably, 23 people were killed as a result of the Russian strike: 22 [people] were removed from under the rubble, one more person died in hospital. There six children among the victims: three boys (one year and a half, 16 and 17 years old) and three girls (8, 11, 14)," he said on Facebook.

The bodies of all 23 victims have been identified, Klymenko said.

Nine people suffered injuries as a result of the attack. Seventeen people were rescued from under the rubble.

As reported, Russia inflicted a missile strike on Uman on April 28 early in the morning. A block of flats and a warehouse came under fire.