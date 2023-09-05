Facts

19:54 05.09.2023

Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

1 min read
Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

A special regime of entry and exit from Uman, Cherkasy region, will be introduced from September 11 until September 21 due to the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets has said.

"On September 11-21, a special entry, exit and movement regime will be introduced in the city. Control procedures will be conducted just like it was last year," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, several restrictions will be introduced in a district of Uman where Hasidic Jew pilgrims will be staying on Rosh Hashanah. In particular, a ban on the sale of alcohol, sale and use of fireworks, air guns and toy weapons will be announced.

In 2023, Rosh Hashanah will be marked on September 15-17.

Tags: #uman #control #movement

MORE ABOUT

16:38 17.08.2023
Over 30,000 Hasidic Jew pilgrims plan to arrive in Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah – ethnic policy service

Over 30,000 Hasidic Jew pilgrims plan to arrive in Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah – ethnic policy service

18:59 24.07.2023
Economy, tourism help to ensure effectiveness of community in wartime – Uman mayor

Economy, tourism help to ensure effectiveness of community in wartime – Uman mayor

09:11 01.05.2023
Search operation in Uman completed: 23 dead, incl. six children, two women missing – Klymenko

Search operation in Uman completed: 23 dead, incl. six children, two women missing – Klymenko

19:17 28.04.2023
Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

Child's body found under rubble of destroyed house in Uman, death toll rises to 23

17:25 28.04.2023
Death toll from missile attack in Uman increases to 20 people – Interior Ministry

Death toll from missile attack in Uman increases to 20 people – Interior Ministry

15:38 28.04.2023
Death toll from missile attack on Uman rises to 17, three-day mourning announced in Cherkasy region

Death toll from missile attack on Uman rises to 17, three-day mourning announced in Cherkasy region

13:58 28.04.2023
Death toll in Uman rises to 15 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Death toll in Uman rises to 15 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

12:54 28.04.2023
Death toll in Uman rises to 14 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Death toll in Uman rises to 14 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

12:44 28.04.2023
Death toll in Uman rises to 12 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Death toll in Uman rises to 12 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

12:29 28.04.2023
Death toll in Uman rises to 11 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Death toll in Uman rises to 11 – Ministry of Internal Affairs

AD

HOT NEWS

Rada resumes assets declaring for officials, but without open register – MP

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

Rada approves punishment of officials for late submission of declarations

President submits request to Rada on appointment of Umerov as defense minister

LATEST

Ukrainian aviation inflicts 13 enemy strikes over day

Russian president is incapacitated – Podoliak, commenting on Putin's words about Zelenskyy

Ukrainians in Aug register largest number of imported used foreign cars in one year without benefits

Border guards detain 20-30 Ukrainians every day trying to illegally cross border

Half of Ukrainian refugees employed in EU, only 13% speak well language of host country – poll

Lithuania hands over second powerful autotransformer to Ukraine

People want counteroffensive to look like in The Avengers or Asterix and Obelix, but life a little more complicated – Kuleba

Rada resumes assets declaring for officials, but without open register – MP

Attempts to interfere in NABU's jurisdiction are a threat to independence – heads of anti-corruption agencies

Prosecutor General on initiative to equate corruption to treason: NABU, SAPO should not lose what they have

AD
AD
AD
AD