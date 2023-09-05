Special regime of movement around Uman to be introduced during Rosh Hashanah

A special regime of entry and exit from Uman, Cherkasy region, will be introduced from September 11 until September 21 due to the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, Head of Cherkasy Regional Military Administration Ihor Taburets has said.

"On September 11-21, a special entry, exit and movement regime will be introduced in the city. Control procedures will be conducted just like it was last year," he said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

As reported, several restrictions will be introduced in a district of Uman where Hasidic Jew pilgrims will be staying on Rosh Hashanah. In particular, a ban on the sale of alcohol, sale and use of fireworks, air guns and toy weapons will be announced.

In 2023, Rosh Hashanah will be marked on September 15-17.